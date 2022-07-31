Trying to lasso time, slow it down

When my paternal grandmother was alive, she tickled with excitement when any of her nine children or their spouses got transferred to a new state.

“Oh, good!” she always said. “A new place to visit!”

She said that before interstates laced across the country, she could board a train and head off to see family in places like Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Wilmington, Delaware, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Exeter, New Hampshire, and Wichita, Kansas, and Glasgow, Kentucky. She was never sad, just excited.

I thought about that Wednesday when my daughter Sara called from her home in Aldie, Virginia, to say that her husband Peter will start a new job Aug. 15 with aerospace manufacturer Pratt-Whitney. They’ll eventually move to Hartford, Connecticut.

I am happy for Peter. He has put in 18 years with Rolls Royce’s helicopter engine division and is ready for new challenges, but I felt a pang of reluctance, too. Sadness. A wisp of grief. You will be so far away, my head told me. Hartford is just 200 miles farther from Kearney than the 1,381 miles to Aldie. We never know what life will toss our way.

Sara and Peter have led a gypsy’s life since marrying in a snowstorm on Jan. 2, 2019. They first lived in Simi Valley, California, where Peter worked for Rocketdyne and did work on the space shuttle. But after the 2004 space shuttle Columbia disaster, much of his work was put on hold, so, in 2005, he got a job with Rolls Royce in Indianapolis.

Life settled down, briefly. They had three children. Sara taught at a pre-school. Early in 2015, Rolls Royce sent Peter to Darby, England, for two years, so they moved overseas and rented a cozy brick house in the village of Ashby-de-la-Zouch, three hours north of London. The house had a backyard the size of a postage stamp and a refrigerator not much bigger than a mailbox. My grandchildren were the only Americans in the town’s schools.

Two years later, they returned to Indianapolis, but just 16 months later, Peter was then transferred to Rolls Royce North America corporate offices in Reston, Virginia. He worked there six months, flying home on weekends so that the kids and Sara could finish the school year.

In June, their house was sold, and they moved to an apartment in Aldie, Virginia, while waiting for their new house to be finished.

They moved into that new home in the fall of 2019. The kids settled in school, played soccer, ran cross-country, made friends, breezed through COVID shut-downs. They adopted a puppy. It felt permanent. Alas, permanence is only a mirage.

Life changes slowly, but it changes. It progresses like an old banged-up jalopy inching down the road. I still recall seeing Brendan for the first time when he was three weeks old, cuddled in his father’s arms.

On Wednesday, he will turn 18. Now a high school senior, his gaze is focused on college. The twin babies I cuddled 15 years ago are busy teenagers.

The clock keeps ticking.

I've loved visiting them as they zigzagged through life. In California, we walked the beach, camped in Sequoia National Park, hiked in Death Valley, rode the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier and saw games in Dodger Stadium. In Indianapolis, we went to the zoo and the Indy 500 time trials and picked apples in the fall.

In England, we saw Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London and went to Evening Prayer in Westminster Abbey. We marveled at the original Magna Carta and Stonehenge. In Aldie, Virginia, we’ve been tubing on the Shenandoah River, hiking in Shenandoah National Park, exploring Civil War battlefields and meandering through leafy Virginia towns and the Smithsonian.

Connecticut will lasso me in, too. I love New England and its quaint houses and glorious autumns. Like my grandmother, I can’t wait to visit their new home, but I wish I could stop life’s clock. My grandchildren are moving farther away, and not just geographically.

It’s not the move that leaves a lump in my throat, but the poignant passage of time.