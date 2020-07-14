It was commendable for the Executive Leadership Committee of the Buffalo County Democrats to prepare a statement, published in the Hub editorial page June 9, prompted by the tragic death of George Floyd. Their message struck a blow for accountability, clarity and comity. A statement from the Buffalo County Republican leadership would have been welcome. Perhaps four years of truculent, dismissive insults from our president, when civil exchange is in order, has vitiated the Republican leadership’s capacity for rational dispute. So, once more, into the breach.
Is there a limit to the good that can be achieved by laudable but gauzy calls to “listen to the voices of our Black neighbors and elevate their conversation without interjecting.” Do the Democrats beg the question: which Black neighbors? Ibram X. Kendi or John McWhorter? Ta-Nahisi Coates or Jason Whitlock? Oprah or Kanye or Chris Rock? Would we listen to Israelis or Palestinians discuss West Bank settlements without interjecting pointed questions? Is the committee longing for the appearance of Spike Lee’s so-called Magical Negro to instruct us in all things race?
Did the Democrats presume an outsize role of racism in the deaths of the African-Americans listed in their letter? Is Steven Pinker’s pithy summary more accurate? “Data: Police don’t shoot Blacks disproportionately. Problem: Not race, but too many police shootings.” Does an outsized focus on the role of racism in police shootings distract our attention from consideration of beneficial police reforms: re-examination of qualified immunity; better screening of police academy applicants; limits on police union’s power to shield police from accountability; aiding good cops reporting bad cops; and mitigating police burnout from their essential but tough job? Can we reduce disproportionate and dispiriting “driving while Black” traffic stops without baleful consequences?
When I heard Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speak in 1968 the point that stuck was: “It’s all right to tell a man to lift himself by his own bootstraps, but it is cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps.” It is not wrong to acknowledge the complexity of our dilemma presents challenges to unity on policy. But it is surely right to keep another of Dr. King’s admonitions in mind: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.”
George Bascom, Kearney