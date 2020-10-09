Try doing normal things

It has been a week since we learned that President Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. We watched live TV news coverage as he was flown by helicopter from the White House to nearby Walter Reed Military Hospital, where he was given a “cocktail” of experimental drugs and other not-yet-proven-effective treatments unavailable to the general public.

Any president diagnosed with a virus for which there is no cure or vaccine would receive such care, whether or not he had attempted to protect himself or others from contracting it.

Those of us who have avoided COVID-19 so far still feel the physical and mental strain of living through a pandemic that’s spiking again. Self-medicating starts with prevention: Avoid crowded places and events, maintain social distance, wear masks, wash hands, sanitize home and work areas, and stay home if we don’t feel well or suspect we might have been exposed.

Our best no-prescription-required medicine may be small doses of nearly normal experiences.

Treat yourself to favorite foods, whether they are made at home, takeout orders or enjoyed at restaurants with adequate social distancing space. I can confirm the healing qualities of soft serve ice cream, even if its benefits are short term.