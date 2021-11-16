 Skip to main content
Trump must answer
Trump must answer

What is Donald Trump hiding from us? Why is Trump working so diligently to conceal papers from after his election defeat?

Is there a trail of plans for the Jan. 6 insurrection?

Self-incriminating? Evidence of violating the oath of office?

Valid reasons to negate current claims of executive privilege?

Trump had sole authority to invite, encourage or order his fans to converge on the U.S. Capitol for the express purpose of preventing certification of the 2020 election. Attempting to interfere with a national legal process?

Turn his oft cry back on him, “Lock him up!”

Millions of people visit our Capitol showing due respect, without any destruction, stealing congressional property or killing people.

Not so Trump’s mob.

Was this a first step toward takeover? We’ve sentenced ‘hard time’ for less. Our ex-president, must answer for this. That time has arrived.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

