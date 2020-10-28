Trump is my guy

First, a disclaimer: I don’t much care for Donald J. Trump. I find his manner often boorish and bombastic. I don’t want to break bread or share a beer with him. I have never watched “The Apprentice” and never will. In short, me and The Donald ain’t ever gonna happen.

But … I am quite satisfied having him as my president, and I hope he is re-elected. In this age of political carnage, he is precisely the guy we need sitting in the big chair. Nothing frightens him and he knows how to use power — to the advantage of the US of A. Those talents loom large in the current climate. Remember Gen. George Patton — not a lot of friends, but effective.

As we stand on the brink of The Most Important Election In Our Lifetime, I offer the following:

The Trump record (in four years): appointed three Supreme Court justices who base their rulings on the U.S. Constitution as written, as well as 216 (and counting) federal judges, most of whom have been confirmed.