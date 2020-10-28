Trump is my guy

First, a disclaimer: I don’t much care for Donald J. Trump. I find his manner often boorish and bombastic. I don’t want to break bread or share a beer with him. I have never watched “The Apprentice” and never will. In short, me and The Donald ain’t ever gonna happen.
But … I am quite satisfied having him as my president, and I hope he is re-elected. In this age of political carnage, he is precisely the guy we need sitting in the big chair. Nothing frightens him and he knows how to use power — to the advantage of the US of A. Those talents loom large in the current climate. Remember Gen. George Patton — not a lot of friends, but effective.
As we stand on the brink of The Most Important Election In Our Lifetime, I offer the following:
The Trump record (in four years): appointed three Supreme Court justices who base their rulings on the U.S. Constitution as written, as well as 216 (and counting) federal judges, most of whom have been confirmed.
The U.S. has achieved energy independence, the most robust economy in four decades (even with the so-called pandemic), and an employment rate that is the envy of the world, all thanks largely to Trump-lowered taxes. Illegal immigration is at its lowest level in 30 years, significant progress rebuilding our military (decimated by the previous administration), and troops have been coming home instead of going overseas. Real progress toward peace in the Middle East, egregiously unfair trade agreements renegotiated, the U.S. freed from the crippling and ineffective Paris Climate Accords, and withdrawal from the feckless nuclear deal with Iran. Trump has worked steadily to augment the powers/responsibilities of state/local governments, as well as of individual citizens. And he stands in defense of the sanctity of life.
The Biden record (in 52 years): ran for president twice (not counting 2020) and dropped out both times after being caught in multiple public untruths, as well as several documented instances of plagiarism. Served six undistinguished Senate terms, and two vice president terms hiding behind Barack Obama. Demonstrated a well-documented penchant for fondling pre-pubescent girls.
You see, gang, it really is simple. Ask yourself one question: Am I and my country better off today than four years ago? If you answer “no,” mark the Biden box. Coincidentally, this means that you, by definition, support the following notions:
Higher taxes, ending unborn life, hordes of illegal aliens, a milksop military, outrageous energy costs, activist judges bent on dismantling the Constitution, gifting foreign tyrannies with our manufacturing sector, and a nanny government that seeks to swaddle you from cradle to crypt. Either that, or you’re just too intellectually flaccid to deal with reality.
If, conversely, you agree that things are better than 2016 (and getting better), then join me in voting for a guy who most of us agree can be a real horse’s patoot, but is getting the job done.
Ed Stevens, Kearney
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!