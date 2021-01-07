Trump, enablers to blame

Wednesday was a dark day for democracy. How heartbreaking it was for Americans to watch on their televisions as protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee to safety. How heartbreaking to learn a woman died after being shot, or that vandalism had been done inside the Capitol, or that Washington police had to use all available force to drive away the protesters.
Eventually, the National Guard was dispatched to prevent further harm to human life.
The day started on a positive note.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas reasonably and respectfully explained to the gathering of lawmakers why he felt it necessary to object to affirming Electoral College results. Doing so, Cruz argued, would clear the way for Joe Biden to be sworn in on Jan. 20, but it would leave unanswered numerous questions eating at American voters.
Next U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota argued that Cruz was wrong. During the past month, lots of evidence proved the presidential election was accurate and legal. She listed the numerous failed court challenges of the Trump campaign to overturn the election. She reminded colleagues that no wrongdoing sufficient to reverse the election results had been produced.
Wednesday’s gathering of lawmakers began respectfully and looked as if it might proceed productively and peacefully.
Then President Trump spoke to the throngs of supporters he had summoned to the capital grounds to support his claims that the election was rigged and had been stolen. The man who dubbed himself the “law-and-order president” told his followers to march to the Capitol and demonstrate to lawmakers why he ought to be reinstalled as president.
The chaos that followed that speech is depressing, but it illustrates the depth of the division that our nation has reached with Trump and his team of enablers allowing him to follow his whims and never be confronted by the truth.
It takes a lot less water to extinguish a fire immediately after it starts, but Trump’s enablers let matters get out of hand. Somebody should have said something immediately when Trump announced his candidacy by denigrating Mexican immigrants. They were the first group he cast as enemies of the state. Later, others became his pawns.
American farmers were next. They suffered from his ill-conceived trade policies, but nobody spoke up. Other groups were demonized. Political opponents became “radical liberals.” Doctors and scientists weren’t welcome. Journalists were enemies of the state.
Trump supporters fell in step, and his inner circle and many of his fellow Republicans never challenged him. If only someone had tossed water on the fire early on, maybe as a nation we wouldn’t be facing the enormous need to reunite and restore democracy.
Where we go as a nation isn’t clear, but our best hope will rely on Americans acting respectfully and peacefully toward each other.
We must end the divisiveness and disrespect. Going forward, let’s toss water on these types of fires early whenever we encounter actions that we know in our hearts will harm our democracy.