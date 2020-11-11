 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump acts like petulant child

Trump acts like petulant child

{{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 5 the president gave an “address” in the White House. Really it was a nonsensical and paranoid tirade about how apparently if Trump loses the election it was all rigged against him, and if he wins, then everything is fine.

My question is, why isn’t every patriotic American horrified by this? Are Americans comfortable with the president sullying his office by acting like a petulant child, claiming that the game is only fair if he wins? Shouldn’t Americans be deeply concerned about the efficacy of one of our most important rights being denounced by the chief executive of the nation?

Is this the level that politics has descended to in this country? As long as “your side” wins nothing else matters? What about upholding constitutional principles and the rule of law? What about commitment to protecting American lives during a pandemic that already has killed hundreds of thousands?

How patriotic of an American can you be if you would sit quietly, or support, the undermining of everything that this country supposedly stands for? Isn’t it our duty as citizens to protect one another’s rights and ensure that our government represents and protects all Americans, not just the “correct ones?”

If you truly support the values that Americans have been espousing for centuries, then you should loudly and repeatedly denounce the president for attacking the elections, simply because he is afraid of losing.

This rule applies to everyone. Anyone, regardless of their politics, who would undermine our institutions is dangerous. Our ultimate loyalty as Americans is not to an individual politician, but to the rights and responsibilities contained in the Constitution.

If we don’t collectively stand up to this insult, then we all are culpable.

Jordan Neben, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Perfect picnic in Potter
Columnists

Perfect picnic in Potter

I had no intention of going to Potter, Neb., last month. I didn’t even know there was a Potter, Neb., but now I do. That’s the fun of travelin…

Opinion

Thanks, surgeons

  • Updated

I want to thank CHI Health Good Samaritan and Family Practice Associates for the wonderful cardiac care provided to my husband, Jim, and me.

Letters

My daughter target of exclusion

Imagine this scenario: Your daughter comes home from college. She shares with you that earlier in the week, a girl on her floor invited a bunc…

Opinion

Chickens beat barking dogs

A few months ago someone asked about chickens in Kearney. I think it would be nice to have up to four chickens in your backyard. Would it be p…

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone
Columnists

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

Bubbling mud. Booming caverns. Rising steam. Old Faithful. Locked restrooms. Such were the five memorable days I spent with my son Matt last w…

Post-election reflections
Opinion

Post-election reflections

As I finish this column Thursday morning, Americans still don’t know who our next president will be. Our political differences are too great t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News