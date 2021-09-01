Tourism gets boost from Elks

We’re continuing to regain statewide conferences in Kearney. After a year-long absence because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Elks of Nebraska returned to Kearney to conduct its annual statewide conference Aug. 27-29 at Holiday Inn. About 150 Elks attended and many participated in golf at Meadowlark Golf Course before the business of the convention got underway.

In the past we Kearneyites might hardly notice when a statewide organization like the Elks comes to town, but after a year of empty hotel rooms caused by COVID, cancellations, every conference and the people that come to Kearney are conspicuous because so much of our local economy rides on tourism. It is among the five pillars of our diversified economy that include agriculture, education, health care and manufacturing.

Tourism in Kearney-Buffalo County ranks fourth in Nebraska behind Dodge, Lancaster and Sarpy counties. The heated competition for conferences, sporting events and other tourism opportunities only will grow in intensity in the years ahead as Nebraska cities try to cash in on casinos.

Kearney officially will try a different track, leaving gambling to other cities, and instead attempt to corner family friendly events with a mega sports complex.