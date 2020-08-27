Tough year, sad changes

It’s been a hard week. I would imagine you might be able to say the same thing. It’s still 2020, of course. School is in session and it’s both wonderful and weary. Trying to get a houseful of people back into a routine (after a five-month hiatus) has its challenges, but the kids took it all in stride.
“I don’t care if I have to wear a mask, as long as I get to go back,” is what my 10-year-old daughter declared.
I like her attitude. The kids had a great week. It was their mom who struggled.
We published an article on my website that caused controversy. I’m not immune to controversy, but it does make me exhausted. Especially this year.
I spent several hours responding to complaints. That’s always fun. You might be familiar with that, too.
On Wednesday, we learned our business wasn’t nominated for a prestigious award. The same award we lost last year. Without trying to sound like a snobby, entitled brat (not sure that’s possible here) we should have been nominated. Heck, we should have won last year. It was a political move, and I know it. Although I’m sure no one will admit that fact.
I told you I sound entitled. I’m working on my jealousy issues.
And on Friday, our neighbors moved out of their home. It sold quickly and we’re sure it’s a relief for them to be settled into a new location, but our hearts are crushed. Their youngest daughter and my oldest daughter are dear friends. They’ve lived here for seven years. Heck, she seemed like another kid to me. We all grew up together.
Our 3-year-old son, Keithan, watched the moving truck drive away on Friday morning.
“Where is she going?” he asked me.
“She is moving,” I told my sweet boy.
He started to cry. “I won’t get to see her anymore?” he sobbed. My thoughts exactly.
New neighbors moved in already. I’m sure they are lovely people, but I don’t feel neighborly enough to bring over a plate of cookies. Clearly, they hit the jackpot with us.
And can we talk about the cancellation of fall football? Dang you, COVID-19. You can take away my football, but you won’t take away my cheese dip!
Change is hard. Yes, I know this world always is changing. It’s never dependable, it’s constantly twisting and turning and throwing obstacles our way.
But it feels harder this year. Everything is piling up like a big game of Jenga and at any moment, it will all come crashing down.
I guess my point is this. If you, too had a hard week, if you’ve had a hard year, you’re not alone, friend. It’s normal to feel over it. It’s normal to be exhausted. It’s normal to have a strange urge to bite the next person who ticks you off.
OK, maybe that’s pushing it. Avoid biting.
It’s OK to admit this year is hard. Because it is.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!