Tough decisions

Thank you to Minden School Board members for their commitment and leadership, especially during the last 14 months. There were difficult decisions made to keep our kids and our community safe.

Thank you for not letting politics or outside pressure sway your commitment to our children and community.

I have a lot of respect for those who volunteer and serve our community as all of you do. Your leadership and decision-making with the students’ best interest and well-being in mind has made Minden Public Schools a sought out destination for many. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group leading the Minden schools.