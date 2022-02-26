Tortoise in hare’s world

The 1,000 pieces of the jigsaw puzzle are scattered across the card table like tiny bits of chipped pottery. I will solve it, I tell myself, but not in a day. Not even two.

As I write this, it has been eight weeks since I slipped on black ice and tore a ligament in my left knee. My knee is encased in a brace that stretches from thigh to ankle. I cannot bend it.

As I ponder that puzzle together, I keep analyzing my fall. I keep asking why. I slipped on black ice in a convenience store parking lot in Indiana. I slammed down onto the pavement so hard I was sure I’d fractured both kneecaps and dislocated my right shoulder. I landed on all fours, unable to move.

I gingerly crawled across that black ice, gripped a parked car, somehow got to my feet and drove 800 miles back to Kearney. Three weeks later, an MRI confirmed the torn ligament. They snapped that fat brace into place and sent me out into the cold, alone. I limped out to my car, but I couldn’t squeeze my unbendable leg into it, so I had to take the brace off just to drive home.

At first, I counted days. Six to eight weeks in the brace, they said. That meant 42 to 56 days. Days two, three and four were interminable. Then it eased, but only a little. Friends bring me groceries and drive me to therapy. As I write this, I have been locked up in this brace for 32 days. Now I’m told the brace will be loosened early in March, but not removed until April.

I will gain wisdom from this, no doubt, but emotionally, I am not there yet.

Covering health for the Hub, I’ve interviewed victims of paralysis, intellectual disabilities, cancer, COVID-19 and amputations. They rarely tell me about their initial despair, but it had to be there.

It is there every morning when I can’t kick the quilts back to get up. When I have to climb into the bathtub with a knee that won’t bend. When my stretched-out-straight leg falls asleep as I work at my computer at home, and it requires monumental effort to stand up to wake it up.

When I sit down and realize the TV remote is on a table in the corner, so I have to grip the arms of the chair, stand up, hobble over to the remote, hobble back and sit back down. When I am half asleep in the brace (I have to wear it 24 hours a day) and I try to turn over. When I try to put a sock on my left foot. I bought a couple of gadgets from a mobility store, but both broke after three weeks.

A friend takes me to physical therapy. I can’t bend my leg to ride in the front seat, so she opens the back door. I sit down on the back seat, facing outward, my legs poking out the door. Then slowly, slowly, I slide backwards into that back seat. I ride with my back to the left window, facing the right window.

After therapy this week, I bought my friend dinner. We sat at a booth. My bend-less leg poked out beyond the table. I was able to use the restaurant’s restroom only because I could grip the bars in the handicapped stall.

I came home exhausted, so I laid down under a fleece-lined blanket and watched a PBS special about a man who nearly died after being lost for four days while hiking New Hampshire’s Mount Washington. He spent six months in the hospital. They amputated both legs below the knees. He now is inventing high-tech prostheses for amputees, and he’s climbing mountains again; but getting there physically and emotionally was as tough as scaling Mount Washington.

I am like my jigsaw puzzle. I know what the finished picture will look like, but putting it together is a challenge. For now, I am the slow tortoise in a world that races like the hare.