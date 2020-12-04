 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top teachers to gov.: require masks

Top teachers to gov.: require masks

{{featured_button_text}}

An open letter to Gov. Pete Ricketts:

As Nebraska Teachers of the Year, with a combined 200 years of teaching experience, we ask that you make the responsible decision to mandate mask wearing in our state.

We represent both rural and urban Nebraska communities. We serve students of all ages. Our goal is, and always has been, to provide the best education for our state’s youngsters. Part of providing the best education is to ensure that our children are safe.

While we can control what happens in our schools — and are doing a fantastic job with mask wearing and social distancing — we cannot control the rise in community cases.

This is where your leadership has the opportunity to make sure that our students — and the communities they reside in — are safe by mandating mask wearing.

You are aware of the research that resoundingly supports mask mandates. You are aware of the grim statistics showing the rise in Nebraska cases and the precarious situation this rise places on our health care institutions. We are so very appreciative to all health care workers for their continued fight against this virus and its impact on our communities.

You now are aware that your state’s most highly recognized teachers are asking that you make the decision to mandate mask wearing. We show up to work each day dedicated to doing our best for those we serve. We ask the same of you.

Respectfully, Nebraska Teachers of the Year by year:

2007: Maddie Fennell, Omaha

2008: Mary Schleider, Firth

2010: Michael Fryda, Omaha

2011: Bob Feurer, North Bend

2012: Luisa Palomo Hare, Omaha

2013: Angela Mosier, Omaha

2015: Shelby Aaberg, Scottsbluff

2019: Sydney Jensen, Lincoln

2020: Megan Helberg, Burwell

2021: Paul Timm, Lyons-Decatur

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Sacrifice: Masks protect others

In response to Peggy Michael-Rush’s Nov. 24 letter to the editor, the eloquence and compassion in this letter is exactly what we need to hear …

Opinion

Trump acts like petulant child

On Nov. 5 the president gave an “address” in the White House. Really it was a nonsensical and paranoid tirade about how apparently if Trump lo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News