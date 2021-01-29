Too much snow to scoop

Until Tuesday, I’d never had to hire a snow-clearing business.

I can’t see my full driveway from my kitchen window, so before I sat down at my kitchen island Hub work station around 7 a.m., I went into the garage and hit the door opener button.

Even in the dark, it was clear that I faced more than a hand-scooping job. I couldn’t tell myself or others that “I got this” or “I’ll be done in no time.” I had to admit — heavy sigh — that I needed help.

I got a referral to a tree service owner whose crew does winter snow removal. I texted my name, location and a message that I can work from home, so the job could wait until Wednesday or even Thursday.

Late Tuesday morning, three kids I didn’t know started working on my driveway. I thanked them and said it was too much work to do by hand and I had a business coming.

I went out at 1 p.m. to clear a path to my front door for my Hub carrier. I also made an unsuccessful attempt to give my mail carrier access to my mailbox. When my next door neighbor and her two girls offered to help with the rest, I thanked them and said help was on its way later in the day.