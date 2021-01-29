Too much snow to scoop

Several traits identify native Nebraskans. On the food front, we’ve always known about Runzas and a chili soup-cinnamon roll combo because they were on our school lunch menus. When ordering a salad in a restaurant, we ask, “Do you have Dorothy Lynch?”
Along country roads, we expect to see old work boots upside down on fence posts. We lift index fingers off steering wheels to give a Nebraska wave to oncoming drivers as a friendly gesture and in case we know them.
We expect to know what town a person is from — or once was from — based on his or her last name.
Two other traits go together, but are unbalanced. We rush to help others in need, whether they are family, friends, neighbors or strangers, but we hate to ask for help.
I experienced both traits after Monday’s storm left my driveway extra full of wet, heavy snow. The volume of snow that fell, wind velocity and direction, and my location relative to snowplowing patterns contributed to my stuck-at-home situation.
I’m a proud, mostly self-sufficient Nebraskan with two different snow shovels and a wide push broom in my snow removal arsenal. Since moving to my new northwest Kearney house in 1992, I’ve always been able to dig myself into or out of my garage.
Sometimes it took hours in a single gotta-get-it-done effort or in two or three shifts over a day or two. There were a few times when I returned home from work to find my driveway had been cleared by a mystery snow angel.
Until Tuesday, I’d never had to hire a snow-clearing business.
I can’t see my full driveway from my kitchen window, so before I sat down at my kitchen island Hub work station around 7 a.m., I went into the garage and hit the door opener button.
Even in the dark, it was clear that I faced more than a hand-scooping job. I couldn’t tell myself or others that “I got this” or “I’ll be done in no time.” I had to admit — heavy sigh — that I needed help.
I got a referral to a tree service owner whose crew does winter snow removal. I texted my name, location and a message that I can work from home, so the job could wait until Wednesday or even Thursday.
Late Tuesday morning, three kids I didn’t know started working on my driveway. I thanked them and said it was too much work to do by hand and I had a business coming.
I went out at 1 p.m. to clear a path to my front door for my Hub carrier. I also made an unsuccessful attempt to give my mail carrier access to my mailbox. When my next door neighbor and her two girls offered to help with the rest, I thanked them and said help was on its way later in the day.
The snowblowers and front-end loaders arrived around 4 p.m. and made quick work of moving my driveway snow to big piles in an empty grass area across the street. The first thing the business owner said to me was, “Is it always like this?”
My answer was that the pattern was familiar, but I had tackled the results of lesser snow events by myself. His question led me to believe I had the biggest snow issue he’d seen Tuesday, at least at a residence.
I paid for the service, so it wasn’t like getting charity, but I felt like I’d failed in some way by not doing the job myself. I’m not the least bit handy, so shoveling snow is one of the few things I can do or fix around my house.
I know the failed feeling doesn’t make sense, given my age and lack of muscle. My only explanation is I come from a long line of self-sufficient Nebraskans who were extremely generous, but always hesitated to ask for help.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.