A two-page photo spread in National Geographic’s August edition took me back to the early years of my 42-year career as a Nebraska newspaper journalist. It’s a from-above view of common tools used to make prints from black-and-white film.
The headline “In Black And White, Slowly” reflects Connecticut photographer Brian Young’s passion for old-school methods of making black-and-white prints.
Numbers by the tools correspond to a numbered list of their names and functions, including trays that hold developer, stop and fix chemicals; dodging tools, which are paper circles taped to wires that can be moved over darker areas as a film negative is projected onto photo paper and exposed; and a clock style timer showing 60 seconds, with numbers at five-second intervals.
Missing are key tools to develop the film, particularly wire or plastic spools onto which film from camera canisters is wound — in the dark — before they are put into developing chemicals.
I learned the basics of such film and print developing in my Kearney State College photojournalism class. The darkroom was in the basement of Men’s Hall.
However, I became an adequate darkroom tech through practice at the York News-Times from January 1979 to November 1986.
The newspaper had a part-time employee who came in early in the mornings to develop film. She made prints after the managing editor used an eyepiece (magnifier) to look at the individual negatives on a light table to make his selections.
I often did Friday night darkroom work after two or three of us brought back film from high school sports events — usually only first halves of football and basketball games so prints were done by deadline — and also when the part-timer was on vacation or called in sick.
All parts of the process were scary then. As a photographer, I never knew if I had something that told the story and/or was technically OK until the film was developed.
I struggled sometimes to correctly get film on the spools in the dark. If there were bends or parts of the film touching each other, those areas wouldn’t get properly developed.
When everything went right, it seemed like magic when an image slowly appeared in the print developer tray.
I don’t adjust well to change or new technologies, but I do prefer digital photography. I can take more photos and make sure I have good images before I go home or to the office.
Changes to my Hub work station this week weren’t as easy. I knew the hard drive box on my desk would be replaced by a small laptop because that already was done at nearly every other newsroom desk.
Because it was done Tuesday while I was on the road with the Tri-Basin NRD annual projects tour, I didn’t get to work face to face with the IT guy from Omaha.
It was late Wednesday afternoon before I could write stories or manage email at my desk because many settings had to be restored. That mostly was done remotely with the IT guy accessing my system from Omaha.
Copy Editor Tammy Eaton also helped to get me back to nearly normal by restoring personal features in how my screen looks. Some of those had disappeared again by Thursday morning.
I know the stress I’ve felt and my Thursday headache mostly was due to my tendency to make a big deal out of change and other things that aren’t a big deal, especially in our current upside down world.
Quotes from two people came to mind this week.
When Mom was overwhelmed by frustrations, long days and/or extra jobs, she sometimes said, “I feel like I’ve been dragged through a knothole.”
The other quote is from KRVN radio broadcaster-philosopher Dave Thorell. Because we had discovered over the years some personality similarities, I wasn’t surprised by the motto he shared during an interview shortly before he retired in 2016.
“Leave things alone.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.