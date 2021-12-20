’Tis season for rage, wrapping, snapping

I felt it this week. The tension in my shoulders, the anxiety of growing to-do lists. I snapped at my husband.
“You haven’t ordered that yet? It will never get here on time. There’s no way it’s still at the store.”
Spoiler alert: It was still at the store.
I do this every year. My festive pre-holiday planning turns into rage ordering and wrapping and cooking just to check things off the list.
I hate it when I do that. Maybe you’re familiar with it, too? We do all the things to make everything and everyone happy and festive and we forget to remember this season isn’t about the stuff at all.
“But if I don’t do it, it won’t get done,” you’re probably saying. I get it. I say that, too. But sometimes, we have to say no. Sometimes we must put up those holiday boundaries to leave space for the good stuff.
It’s OK if those Christmas decorations are still sitting in your basement.
I promise your friends won’t stop being friendly if you don’t get those holiday cards sent.
It’s not frowned upon if you order your food from the local bakery instead of making Aunt Betty’s recipe from scratch.
Promise.
“But, no, I have to,” you keep saying.
Then do the stuff that gives you and your family joy — and the stuff that has to get done, obviously — and let go of the rest. Your loved ones need you, friend. Not the Grinch version, but the loving version.
I know this message is shared all the time in different forms from different people, but I finally believe it this year. I finally put up boundaries and discovered what’s most important. I let the kids decorate, the house is a mess, our inflatable snowman popped in a windstorm, and for the eighth year in a row, Christmas cards won’t be sent.
But I have joy and peace and even though I hate the thought of missing things (will I get the neighbors gifts done in time?) I’m thankful for the space I’ve given myself this year. I am giving myself the chance to pause a bit longer and soak up the giggles and excitement from three sweet kids who are growing faster than my heart can handle.
And when I feel the tension starting to build — because it’s still there — I give myself permission to let something go.
You can, too.