’Tis season for rage, wrapping, snapping

I felt it this week. The tension in my shoulders, the anxiety of growing to-do lists. I snapped at my husband.

“You haven’t ordered that yet? It will never get here on time. There’s no way it’s still at the store.”

Spoiler alert: It was still at the store.

I do this every year. My festive pre-holiday planning turns into rage ordering and wrapping and cooking just to check things off the list.

I hate it when I do that. Maybe you’re familiar with it, too? We do all the things to make everything and everyone happy and festive and we forget to remember this season isn’t about the stuff at all.

“But if I don’t do it, it won’t get done,” you’re probably saying. I get it. I say that, too. But sometimes, we have to say no. Sometimes we must put up those holiday boundaries to leave space for the good stuff.

It’s OK if those Christmas decorations are still sitting in your basement.

I promise your friends won’t stop being friendly if you don’t get those holiday cards sent.