Tired of tariffs, businesses tell Biden, ‘Help us’

Responsible gun owners know that a key element of firearms safety is keeping them out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns: children, criminals and the mentally unstable. However, at a time when gun violence has become a national epidemic, it has become 25% more costly in the United States to acquire firearm safety devices, such as gun safes.
That’s according to the Hornady Manufacturing Co. of Grand Island, whose bullet-making business has been significantly constrained since the federal tariffs and trade war erupted three years ago.
In a letter to President Joe Biden, Hornady claimed the tariffs are contributing to near weekly increases in steel prices. As a result they’re forcing the Grand Island company to pass along cost hikes to customers. Equally ominous, the tariffs are encouraging foreign competitors to take advantage of Hornady’s compromised position.
“Our concern is when the auto manufacturers get back going full steam in the fall, when they get their chip shortage issue resolved, then there will be even more pressure on steel costs,” Hornady wrote.
The Grand Island firm is among an assortment of U.S. companies that told their tariff stories to the president at the request of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Republican colleagues Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Fischer and the others are urging the federal government to end the self-inflicted harm from the trade war.
The senators, for more than three years, have been highlighting the economic harm to U.S. businesses from the tariffs and trade war.
While he campaigned for the White House, Biden also targeted the tariffs and trade war. He stated, American farmers, manufacturers and consumers were “losing and paying more.”
It’s time for the tariffs and trade war to go under the microscope. Are they good policy or bad? Are they helping some businesses while harming others?
“Those are questions that need to be asked, especially for the U.S. businesses that are seeking a de-escalation of the trade war and the elimination of tariffs and quotas that are harming so many businesses and consumers,” the letter from the senators to president read.
The Republican lawmakers raise a valid point about tariffs. We said when they were enacted that they made businesses and manufacturers unwilling pawns of the trade war between China and the United States.
When it becomes clear that tariffs have been harmful, the U.S. could lead the de-escalation by eliminating tariffs on our allies and trading partners.