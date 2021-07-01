Tired of tariffs, businesses tell Biden, ‘Help us’

Responsible gun owners know that a key element of firearms safety is keeping them out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have guns: children, criminals and the mentally unstable. However, at a time when gun violence has become a national epidemic, it has become 25% more costly in the United States to acquire firearm safety devices, such as gun safes.

That’s according to the Hornady Manufacturing Co. of Grand Island, whose bullet-making business has been significantly constrained since the federal tariffs and trade war erupted three years ago.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Hornady claimed the tariffs are contributing to near weekly increases in steel prices. As a result they’re forcing the Grand Island company to pass along cost hikes to customers. Equally ominous, the tariffs are encouraging foreign competitors to take advantage of Hornady’s compromised position.

“Our concern is when the auto manufacturers get back going full steam in the fall, when they get their chip shortage issue resolved, then there will be even more pressure on steel costs,” Hornady wrote.