Thoughts, prayers are lame responses

It’s a well-known saying — strike while the iron is hot — but that good advice has been mostly ignored by our elected representatives in Congress. If those lawmakers had struck boldly and decisively, they would have produced meaningful gun safety legislation. However, it has been 29 years since our elected representatives produced anything meaningful.

Rather than taking action to protect innocent and vulnerable Americans from gun violence, lawmakers have offered their “thoughts and prayers” to the thousands of Americans who have lost loved ones because someone armed to the teeth went on a shooting rampage. Given the horrible results of the most recent mass shootings at Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, the iron couldn’t be hotter and more malleable.

Our senators need to act, and they need to act now.

There is no talking around it or dodging the truth. The United States is trapped in a gun violence crisis.

Americans were like their elected leaders not so long ago, and shrugged off the horrors of mass shootings. We told ourselves, “It could never happen here,” but that’s no longer true. Mass shootings can happen anywhere.

Our children, families and communities now are bearing the burden of inaction. If we would have done what needed to be done sooner, we wouldn’t be burying victims in New York and Texas.

Whether those people meaninglessly lost their lives now rests in every Americans’ hands. We now have an opportunity to strike while the iron is hot and end the 29-year span of doing nothing about gun safety.

The U.S. Senate has before it a framework for legislation to save lives. Bipartisan support for the proposal is growing because lawmakers know that the majority of their constituents have had enough.

They are convinced after the long string of horrible shootings that if it can happen in tiny Uvalde, Texas, it can happen anywhere.

It’s too late to offer “thoughts and prayers” to inconsolable families and communities, and it’s too late to shrug and say, “What good will a new law do?” Don’t tell us that, even after 29 years of inaction, there’s nothing that can be done.

Americans need to hold their lawmakers accountable. Nebraskans need to make it clear to Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse that thoughts and prayers won’t cut it.

We want our lawmakers to support the framework that’s been introduced in the Senate. Here’s what’s included:

Enhanced background checks for purchases under age 21;

Strengthened red flag laws;

Disarming domestic abusers;

Clarifying who qualifies as a gun dealer;

Cracking down on gun trafficking;

Investing in mental health services; and,

Provide school safety funding.

Some say the proposal doesn’t go far enough, but it will do more than thoughts and prayers. After 29 years of ignoring our gun violence plague, we must take a step forward.