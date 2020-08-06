Dear Ella, oh, my girl, you’re about to turn 12, your last year as a kid. Of course, you’re still a kid for a while, but in your mind, once you hit 13, it’s a whole new world. That’s what being a teenager is all about. I remember. I was your age once.
I can’t believe I just said that.
“I was your age once, I know things.”
That was a quote I never thought I’d say. Only old people said stuff like that.
And here we are. I’m old in your eyes. You’re old in your eyes. (I’m old in your eyes, too.) We’re both about to embark on a journey we’ve never before traveled. You, the last year as a pre-teen, me, my first year with a 12-year-old daughter. I can’t wait for this adventure. Actually, I can. Time can slow down just a bit and my mama heart would be OK with that.
I’ve told you this story before, but it’s worth repeating.
I remember the day we left the hospital with you — my brand-new, squishy girl. You were dressed head to toe in pink and hadn’t yet hit your colicky stage.
I was in awe and terrified of you.
The nurses helped me carry down all of your gifts (flowers, cards, a massive teddy bear from your uncle). Once we were settled, your dad left to get the car, and the two of us waited in the lobby. Someone was playing Canon in D on the piano, and I started to sob.
I looked at you, in your tiny pink dress, and just knew there was no way to stop time.
“It won’t be long and you’ll be walking down the aisle to this song on your wedding day,” I whispered to you.
I know it seems silly (and your mama was full of new pregnancy hormones that made her extra emotional) but I was right. And everyone else who has traveled this adventure was right, too.
Time just keeps marching. And it marches too fast.
My sweet girl, it is such a joy to watch you grow up. We’re alike in so many ways, and yet very different, too.
You love talking and people and all things different. (I love that, too.)
You love baths and dresses (same).
You love math. (I hate math.)
You’re kind, respectful, beautiful and a joy to all those around you. (I would, of course, like to take credit for this one, but I’m pretty sure this was a gift God gave you at birth.)
We argue at times, but we’re both quick to forgive.
“I’m the oldest, which means I’m Mom’s guinea pig,” you laugh and tell your friends.
You’re not wrong.
I love that you aren’t embarrassed by me. I know the day will come when that might happen, but it makes me so thankful that I can talk to you and your friends about school and boys and dreams.
You’re about to start middle school. My gosh, I remember middle school. (Very well.) I pray you make wise choices and have confidence to believe in yourself and those around you. I know there will be days when you struggle. I know there will be days when you’re wondering how to navigate this big old world. But I know you’ll always make the right choice.
That’s just who you are. That’s just how God made you.
You are such a gift, my sweet daughter. It will be so fun to watch you grow this year. I love you, Ella. Happy 12th birthday. It’s an honor to be your mom.
P.S.: If you ever have questions, please know you can ask me. I promise I understand what you’re going through. Trust me. I was your age once, too.