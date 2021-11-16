They all warned me parenting gets tougher

This one is for the first-time mom of ‘tweens and teens. The mom who watched her squishy babies grow into toddling toddlers, and then sweet kids and now kind (but also sassy) ‘tweens and early teens. All the mamas ahead of us tried to warn us. “It’s hard,” they said. “You’ll miss them,” they said.

But how hard could it be? Surely not harder than appendicitis three weeks after delivering a colicky baby girl. That was hard.

Surely not harder than two babies under age 2, and leaving for work at 1 a.m., and dropping them off at day care and praying they were OK in the arms of someone else. That was hard.

Surely not harder than that first day of school, when they clung to your leg, worried about that big school full of new people and new things. That was hard.

Surely not harder than that day when their baby brother was born, and you found it nearly impossible to be present with a new baby and two school-aged girls. That was hard.

Surely not harder than cutting chicken nuggets into tiny pieces, and cleaning spilled milk, and discovering sour sippy cups under beds and being woken by middle of the night, “Mom, I’m sick” cries. That was hard.