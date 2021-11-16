They all warned me parenting gets tougher

This one is for the first-time mom of ‘tweens and teens. The mom who watched her squishy babies grow into toddling toddlers, and then sweet kids and now kind (but also sassy) ‘tweens and early teens. All the mamas ahead of us tried to warn us. “It’s hard,” they said. “You’ll miss them,” they said.
But how hard could it be? Surely not harder than appendicitis three weeks after delivering a colicky baby girl. That was hard.
Surely not harder than two babies under age 2, and leaving for work at 1 a.m., and dropping them off at day care and praying they were OK in the arms of someone else. That was hard.
Surely not harder than that first day of school, when they clung to your leg, worried about that big school full of new people and new things. That was hard.
Surely not harder than that day when their baby brother was born, and you found it nearly impossible to be present with a new baby and two school-aged girls. That was hard.
Surely not harder than cutting chicken nuggets into tiny pieces, and cleaning spilled milk, and discovering sour sippy cups under beds and being woken by middle of the night, “Mom, I’m sick” cries. That was hard.
Surely not harder than their first hardship. They didn’t make the team. They didn’t make the play. You knew how badly they wanted it. They practiced, they tried, they gave it all they had. But it wasn’t enough to make the cut. Your heart broke with theirs. That was hard.
Yes, those days were exhausting. Physically and emotionally draining. They needed you for every little thing and sometimes, you thought you might break from it all.
And this stage is hard too.
It’s a different ache, a different pain. It’s why all the mamas before us tried to warn us but they couldn’t. Because we can’t know this ache until we’re in it.
And I’m in it. Maybe you are too?
It’s big problems, real problems, scary problems with serious consequences. The same type of problems you had when you were a teen, but you swear it came earlier for them.
It’s eye rolls, and “Mom, you are so annoying,” when all you did was ask a question.
It’s mean friends and mean words and poor choices.
It’s terribly confusing math homework, and science homework and tests that you wish you could help them understand, but you can’t understand because that’s not what they taught you in 1994.
It’s knowing the tooth fairy has made her last visit.
It’s nights out with friends. They have a better social life than you.
It’s driving them all over town to church, and practice, and school, and friends’ houses.
It’s breathing a sigh of relief when everyone is finally home, together, sitting at the same dinner table.
It’s missing them, even though they are in the same home.
It’s begging God to protect them from the dangers of this world and to help them when they make a mistake.
And it’s wishing time would just slow down because you know in a few years, they will be on their own.
If you’re there, I just wanted to say, I am too. It doesn’t mean this stage isn’t beautiful. It is. It doesn’t mean I want to go back to their early years. I don’t, although I could use less sass.
It’s just a new ache, and I’m afraid it’s an ache that will never quite heal.