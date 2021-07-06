There’s more to racism than CRT

Gov. Pete Rickett’s disjointed reply to a talk radio caller’s question on Critical Race Theory (CRT) was followed by a scripted rebuttal from UNL Department of History and Ethnic Studies Professor Jeanette Jones and other academics. The episode showed yet again it is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.

CRT sometimes provides useful insight and promotes necessary reflection. The main problem with CRT isn’t that it has been divisive, anti-American or Marxist. The main problem with CRT is that it has been overly reductive. If all you’ve got is a hammer and every social problem looks like a nail, understanding and progress are stunted.

In progressive private schools it may be fitting to introduce anti-racism comic books to kindergarteners and require mastery of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility by seniors; just as parochial school pupils initially recite their catechism and progress to sampling the Summa Theologica.