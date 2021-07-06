There’s more to racism than CRT

Gov. Pete Rickett’s disjointed reply to a talk radio caller’s question on Critical Race Theory (CRT) was followed by a scripted rebuttal from UNL Department of History and Ethnic Studies Professor Jeanette Jones and other academics. The episode showed yet again it is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.
CRT sometimes provides useful insight and promotes necessary reflection. The main problem with CRT isn’t that it has been divisive, anti-American or Marxist. The main problem with CRT is that it has been overly reductive. If all you’ve got is a hammer and every social problem looks like a nail, understanding and progress are stunted.
In progressive private schools it may be fitting to introduce anti-racism comic books to kindergarteners and require mastery of Robin DiAngelo’s White Fragility by seniors; just as parochial school pupils initially recite their catechism and progress to sampling the Summa Theologica.
In secular public schools teaching CRT should not be outlawed. CRT should be — at the appropriate grade, in the proper setting — promoted and debunked, praised and ridiculed; in short, debated. Public schools should not compel speech, encourage fragility or emotional reasoning. Dissenting students and faculty should not be labeled ignorant or evil. Public schools should promote curiosity, critical thinking, freewheeling discussion, independence and intellectual humility.
In my humble opinion citizens should heed Gov. Rickett’s advice to work with school boards — not to ban exposure to CRT, but to forestall public school curriculums centered on CRT. You don’t have to be a chef to know there’s too much salt in the omelet. And, you don’t have to master recondite academic treatises on CRT to respond to the threat uncritical acceptance of CRT poses to quality public education.
George Bascom, Kearney