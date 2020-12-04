Thanksgiving volunteers work like professionals

I haven’t had a traditional family Thanksgiving for years, especially since Mom died four years ago this Sunday. Only my twin sister and I are left from our immediate family.
Millions of Americans apparently needed their Thanksgiving traditions so badly this year that they risked their health and the safety of family members and others to pretend these are normal times.
I’ve spent most recent Thanksgivings taking Hub photos at the annual community dinner in the Kearney Knights of Columbus Hall. That outstanding event wasn’t possible this year because the hall doesn’t have adequate social distancing space for cooks, servers or diners.
The alternative was preparing meals at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que restaurant for delivery and curbside pickup only. My hybrid non-traditional 2020 Thanksgiving Day included volunteering and taking Hub photos.
First, I photographed volunteers cooking outside and taking turkey meat off the bone in the kitchen. Large warming cabinets kept pans of turkey and fixins’ hot until the food was dipped from the pans into white foam containers passed down Thanksgiving dinner assembly lines.
Four lines in the back dining room made quick work of boxing meals — turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes and rolls — that went out the back door to delivery vehicles. Pumpkin pie slices in individual clear plastic containers were added to the delivery sacks.
Two assembly lines inside the front door prepped meals taken to vehicles waiting at the curb. One outside volunteer asked drivers how many meals they needed and relayed the numbers with hand signals to “runners” near the front door.
COVID-19 safety required temperature tests for all volunteers as they checked in at the front door, masks and social distancing as much as possible.
I knew a few other volunteers, including curbside helper Bob Scriven, a retired Buffalo County Extension educator, and mashed potatoes dipper Letty Reichert, a University of Nebraska at Kearney associate professor of biology. I wrote a story several years ago about Letty’s research on migrating orioles that involved attracting them with grape jelly.
Most of the people I photographed or worked near were strangers, but I enjoyed the conversations I heard while spooning sweet potatoes into foam boxes slid my way. Servers shouted “turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing” when they needed more full pans of hot food to keep the lines flowing.
One jokester yelled, “Cheeseburger, cheeseburger, cheeseburger.” Those of us of a certain age laughed as we remembered the joke from a skit performed by the original “Saturday Night Live” cast.
I heard “clean up in aisle three” more than once to warn of a spill.
Even event organizer Dick Cochran, Hot Meals USA founder and president, seemed surprised at how quickly we — mostly rookie helpers — had filled the delivery orders.
I felt a sense of community Thanksgiving morning. It wasn’t like being with family, but it was nice to spend a few hours with a diverse group of people who had a common purpose.
The curbside service line still was filling plates around noon when I needed to go to the Hub office to download and label photos. I filled a paper cup with Diet Coke, selected a piece of pumpkin pie from a grocery cart pie pile and took them with me. My Thanksgiving dinner also included peanuts from my desk’s snack drawer.
Thanksgiving supper was more substantial, but still non-traditional. I made up for that Friday afternoon when I stopped at Mom and Dad’s on my way home from work.
As I’d hoped, there was leftover Thanksgiving turkey to put on my plate.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
