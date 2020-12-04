Thanksgiving volunteers work like professionals

I haven’t had a traditional family Thanksgiving for years, especially since Mom died four years ago this Sunday. Only my twin sister and I are left from our immediate family.

Millions of Americans apparently needed their Thanksgiving traditions so badly this year that they risked their health and the safety of family members and others to pretend these are normal times.

I’ve spent most recent Thanksgivings taking Hub photos at the annual community dinner in the Kearney Knights of Columbus Hall. That outstanding event wasn’t possible this year because the hall doesn’t have adequate social distancing space for cooks, servers or diners.

The alternative was preparing meals at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que restaurant for delivery and curbside pickup only. My hybrid non-traditional 2020 Thanksgiving Day included volunteering and taking Hub photos.

First, I photographed volunteers cooking outside and taking turkey meat off the bone in the kitchen. Large warming cabinets kept pans of turkey and fixins’ hot until the food was dipped from the pans into white foam containers passed down Thanksgiving dinner assembly lines.