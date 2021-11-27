Thanksgiving an odd concept in merry England

Want to imagine how tough the Pilgrims had it at that first Thanksgiving 400 years ago? Just ask my daughter Sara and her husband Peter. Living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, for two years, they saw Thanksgiving through new eyes.
For starters, “The Pilgrims wouldn’t have been used to the New England winter,” Sara said. “In England, temperatures stay between 70 degrees and 40 degrees year-round, but in the New World, winters were cold and summers were hot. It was a vastly different climate. They had never grown corn or pumpkins, either.”
For Sara and Peter and their three children, Thanksgiving in England was much kinder. It didn’t exist, so they created their own. Since the fourth Thursday in November was not a holiday — everyone worked or went to school as usual — they had a turkey that evening. They ate a single turkey breast because “we couldn’t fit a whole turkey in our little oven,” Sara said. That “little oven” in their cramped kitchen was typical of British homes.
But there was no pumpkin pie or apple pie or pecan pie because the Brits don’t eat fruit pies. They eat meat pies, period.
Sara and family had no guests at their first Thanksgiving in England, but the second year, they invited another American family who was in England because, like Peter, the husband worked for Rolls-Royce. They hosted them on a Saturday evening because there was no official Thanksgiving Day.
Sara said a few curious British folk tried to celebrate Thanksgiving, but gave it up. “They asked, ‘Why are we doing this? This is silly. This is an American thing,’” Sara said. Others asked why the holiday existed, and whether gifts were exchanged on Thanksgiving. “We just eat a big meal,” she told them. They didn’t get it.
About 20 years ago, my brother Chuck and his wife hosted a British woman the week of Thanksgiving as part of a Rotary International exchange program. She was curious to experience this American holiday.
As we did every Thanksgiving, about 16 of us flooded Chuck and Judy’s house in suburban Cleveland at noon. Chuck built a fire in the fireplace and poured us eggnog. We devoured turkey, sage dressing and cranberry sauce, topped off with pumpkin pie, pecan pie and hazelnut coffee.
After dinner, as day grew drowsy, we strolled a few blocks to Lake Erie. That was a Thanksgiving tradition, too. The lake was cold and angry in late November. Far out, clouds as fluffy as mashed potatoes piled up in the darkening sky.
The next day, we took our British guest south to Lehman’s Hardware in Kidron, Ohio, in Amish country. Black Amish buggies and black horses were all lined up on the dirt parking lot. The British woman asked how the Amish could identify their own horse and buggy. We had no idea.
We took her into Kidron Hardware, a rustic, sprawling collection of wood stoves, cast-iron cookware, yogurt makers and cheese makers, lanterns and Lincoln Logs and red wagons. She was fascinated.
Back in England, Sara wondered why the Pilgrims braved the unknown for the New World. She posed that question to a costumed woman at Shakespeare’s childhood home, a sparse thatched cottage with a few chickens and pigs. “I wouldn’t have gotten on the boat,” Sara said.
“Things were good here in the 1500s,” the woman said. “But by the 1600s, things had changed. You probably would have gotten on that boat.”
Sara isn’t sure. That harsh Mayflower crossing was treacherous. Imagine 100 people crammed below in a crowded hold with no toilets, no fresh water, no privacy, crude cooking facilities. Half of them died that first winter in the New World.
The Pilgrims would be aghast to see what this country has become, especially our Thanksgiving holiday. That’s when Sara and Peter got homesick. They missed the aroma of turkey in the oven, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the family sitting down together, afternoon football games and turkey sandwiches in the evening.
“But it wasn’t as awkward as the Fourth of July,” Sara said. “Trying to celebrate our independence from England, in England, was strange.”