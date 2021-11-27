Thanksgiving an odd concept in merry England

Want to imagine how tough the Pilgrims had it at that first Thanksgiving 400 years ago? Just ask my daughter Sara and her husband Peter. Living in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, for two years, they saw Thanksgiving through new eyes.

For starters, “The Pilgrims wouldn’t have been used to the New England winter,” Sara said. “In England, temperatures stay between 70 degrees and 40 degrees year-round, but in the New World, winters were cold and summers were hot. It was a vastly different climate. They had never grown corn or pumpkins, either.”

For Sara and Peter and their three children, Thanksgiving in England was much kinder. It didn’t exist, so they created their own. Since the fourth Thursday in November was not a holiday — everyone worked or went to school as usual — they had a turkey that evening. They ate a single turkey breast because “we couldn’t fit a whole turkey in our little oven,” Sara said. That “little oven” in their cramped kitchen was typical of British homes.

But there was no pumpkin pie or apple pie or pecan pie because the Brits don’t eat fruit pies. They eat meat pies, period.