Thanks to video, I regained my cool

You know that video all new parents must watch before they’re allowed to leave the hospital? I’m talking about the “Do not shake your baby” video. That is very important and crucial for those newborn years when parents are filled with exhaustion. It’s the kind of exhaustion that aches to the core of your bones and fills you with an almost dizzying frustration that you’ve never before known.

Yeah. That video. It comes in handy for the teenage years, too.

Let’s back up.

The year was 2008. Our oldest daughter, Ella, was 3 days old. The nurse calmly and kindly explained the video we would need to watch. I remember thinking how ridiculous the whole thing felt.

“If you feel yourself getting frustrated, place your baby in a safe space and walk away. Take a break. Get a drink of water,” the lady on the video said.

“Who would shake a baby?” I thought. “Why do I have to watch this?” I smirked.

The experience made me sad and anxious to get home with this precious newborn creature I somehow made, with the help of my husband, Kyle, and God, of course.

And then a month passed and the shaking baby video made sense.