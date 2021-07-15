Thanks to video, I regained my cool

You know that video all new parents must watch before they’re allowed to leave the hospital? I’m talking about the “Do not shake your baby” video. That is very important and crucial for those newborn years when parents are filled with exhaustion. It’s the kind of exhaustion that aches to the core of your bones and fills you with an almost dizzying frustration that you’ve never before known.
Yeah. That video. It comes in handy for the teenage years, too.
Let’s back up.
The year was 2008. Our oldest daughter, Ella, was 3 days old. The nurse calmly and kindly explained the video we would need to watch. I remember thinking how ridiculous the whole thing felt.
“If you feel yourself getting frustrated, place your baby in a safe space and walk away. Take a break. Get a drink of water,” the lady on the video said.
“Who would shake a baby?” I thought. “Why do I have to watch this?” I smirked.
The experience made me sad and anxious to get home with this precious newborn creature I somehow made, with the help of my husband, Kyle, and God, of course.
And then a month passed and the shaking baby video made sense.
I had my appendix removed when Ella was 3 weeks old. I was tired and aching and Kyle was working and that baby of ours wasn’t sleeping. Ever.
It was colic — or so they said.
I couldn’t get her to stop crying. And I was about to lose control.
“Ella,” I told her, “please sweet girl. Please stop crying.”
When she didn’t, and I felt myself losing control, I remembered the words from the video. I placed her safely in the middle of our bed and walked out of the room, toward the door and straight outside. And then, I took a deep breath, regained composure, grabbed a quick drink of water and walked back in to that screaming baby. I picked her up, walked into the bathroom, turned on the facet and let the sound of running water soothe her. We swayed back and forth until her crying stopped.
Mine did, too.
I used a similar technique this week when Ella, now almost 13 years old, wouldn’t stop crying.
“Mom! You aren’t listening to me!” she screeched. (And yes, she gave me permission to tell you this story.)
I was about to lose it. She was fighting with her sister. I was working on a project. We were all tired from the long holiday weekend. And I was through with her teenage attitude.
And then, I removed myself from the situation. I walked outside, took a deep breath, regained my composure, walked back inside and hugged that sweet girl — just as I had done nearly 13 years ago.
“Ella,” I told her as she cried on my shoulder, “I know we’re going to get frustrated with each other. But sometimes, we just need a break. Both of us. Go outside. Take a deep breath. Take a drink of water. It’s going to be OK.”
And it was. She stopped crying. I calmed down.
It works. A little bit of air or a little bit of water — can make a big difference. On babies, on teenagers and on parents of all ages.