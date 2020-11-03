Thanks, surgeons

I want to thank CHI Health Good Samaritan and Family Practice Associates for the wonderful cardiac care provided to my husband, Jim, and me.

In October 2019, my husband was short of breath. We stopped at Family Practice. It turned out Jim was having a heart attack. He was rushed to Good Samaritan for two stents, a four-vessel bypass and a pacemaker. Drs. Edward Raines, Alain Efstratiou and Stan McGowan saved Jim’s life. Jim returned to his normal life by spring of 2020.

Fast forward to October 2020. I complained to Dr. Robert Messbarger about shortness of breath with exercise. I had no history of cardiac disease. He insisted I get a cardiac workup for the shortness of breath. After a stress test and cardiac cath, I was found to have 99% blockage of my left anterior descending artery as well as a couple of other blockages. I underwent a three-vessel bypass at Good Samaritan. Drs. Raines and Anub John and the hospitalists took great care of me.

Through all this, the nurses and other staff at Good Samaritan were terrific. I am home and on the mend.

I want to thank the Good Samaritan family for the great cardiac care Jim and I received. I want to thank Family Practice for being there when we needed them. We could not have had better care than we received at Good Samaritan and Family Practice.

Wanda Cantrell, Kearney