Thanks for supporting Shrine Bowl

Kearney area residents, you will have a unique opportunity this weekend, June 4 and 5. This weekend is for the children being served in the Shriner’s health care system in the United States, Canada and Mexico who need care with orthopedic conditions, cleft lip and palate, burns and spinal cord injuries.

Although there are a number of other activities happening in Kearney this weekend, I want to ask you to attend the following activities in our wonderful town to support these children.

First, be at Harmon Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the Pride of Nebraska Masonic All-Star Band concert and ice cream social.

Second, be in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Shrine Bowl Game Parade. You will be able to enjoy all of the Shriners’ antics from the Shrine Temples of Nebraska, the Grand Lodge of Masons dignitaries, along with the fabulous Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band.

Third, be at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium to attend the 63rd Anniversary of “More Than A Game” Shrine Bowl football game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Foster Field.