Thanks for supporting Shrine Bowl

Kearney area residents, you will have a unique opportunity this weekend, June 4 and 5. This weekend is for the children being served in the Shriner’s health care system in the United States, Canada and Mexico who need care with orthopedic conditions, cleft lip and palate, burns and spinal cord injuries.
Although there are a number of other activities happening in Kearney this weekend, I want to ask you to attend the following activities in our wonderful town to support these children.
First, be at Harmon Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the Pride of Nebraska Masonic All-Star Band concert and ice cream social.
Second, be in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Shrine Bowl Game Parade. You will be able to enjoy all of the Shriners’ antics from the Shrine Temples of Nebraska, the Grand Lodge of Masons dignitaries, along with the fabulous Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band.
Third, be at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium to attend the 63rd Anniversary of “More Than A Game” Shrine Bowl football game at 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Foster Field.
Star players of the 2020 football season will be playing their final game at the high school level. There will be two players from Kearney Catholic and two from Kearney High School on the South Squad. Be there to support them.
Kearney is the natural place for the Shrine Bowl game and activities. The community has shown its support with contributions and attendance at all of the activities I have listed above. Because of that support, the Shrine Bowl will be held at Kearney for the next three years. Please continue to support this marvelous event.
We will see you at Harmon Park for the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Band Concert, on The Bricks for the parade and at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium for the Shrine Bowl game on Saturday.
Thank you Kearney.
Larry Jess, Kearney