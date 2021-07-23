 Skip to main content
Thanks for successful Cruise Nite week
THE AUTHOR Central Nebraska Auto Club is the organization that organizes Cruise Nite Week.

Here is a great big “thank you” to everyone who made Cruise Nite Week a huge success. The weather was mild, the quality of the vehicles was very good, and the crowds were very large.

We had record crowds at several of our events. We have never seen more people downtown on Saturday! The Be Safe, Be Smart effort continues to work and there were no significant problems.

We really appreciate all of the help from volunteers like the UNK football coaches as well as the many car club members. We also are grateful to our many sponsors who allow this fun week to happen.

We truly believe that Cruise Nite Week is the largest automotive event in outstate Nebraska, if not the entire state.

Thanks, Kearney and the surrounding area, for your continued support.

Central Nebraska Auto Club

