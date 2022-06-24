 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanks, food drive supporters

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is president-elect of the Golden K Kiwanis Club of Kearney.

The Golden K Kiwanis Club would like to extend a big thank you to members of the Kearney community for their generous donations in support of our annual food drive held June 4.

We also would like to thank Family Fresh, Apple Market and Boogaarts grocery stores for allowing us to set up our food drive collections at their stores.

Donations collected — nonperishable and monetary — were divided between the Jubilee Center and East Lawn Food Pantry in support of their community outreach to assist families in need.

Part of the Kiwanis motto is “improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”

Lou Mason, Kearney

