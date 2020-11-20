Thank you, election workers

Anyone who believes conducting the 2020 general election was a stroll through the roses should think again. From the confines of polling places in small-town community halls and school gyms here in Buffalo County to the enormous vote counting operations in our nation’s largest cities, the 2020 election was a massive and demanding undertaking, and it all occurred beneath the glare of intense public scrutiny.

Considering all that election officials went through to prepare and complete the 2020 election, we Americans owe them a big thank you.

What the officials accomplished is downright impressive, and they should be hearing our praises. However, politicians and broadcasters seeking to undermine and overturn the result of the election are condemning and criticizing the efforts of election professionals who did all of the work. These allegations — most of them baseless — are an insult to the democratic ideals under which election officials function. Claims that the election was “rigged” or that its results are false are a slap in the face of the hundreds of thousands of poll workers who labored so hard to yield a result that’s accurate and fair.