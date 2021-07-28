 Skip to main content
Telling farmers how to use land
Telling farmers how to use land

I’m not a farmer. I can’t tell farmers what to do or not do with their land. Farmers make decisions about how to use their land based on experience, good judgment and, sometimes, hope.

I’m not the governor of Nebraska, but the governor of Nebraska seems to feel an obligation to tell farmers what to do or not do with their land.

I’m obviously not the president of the United States. He is not telling farmers what to do or not do with their land. The president has proposed a variety of mechanisms and incentives — based in science and looking to the future — potentially offering voluntary land use management and practice options to farmers. Many of these programs currently exist and many farmers voluntarily participate in them.

Recently, in regard to farmers’ rights to use their own experience and good judgment in managing their land, the “I’m not running for anything” governor of Nebraska said, “It could be the federal government already knows exactly what they want to do and they’re just not telling us. It could be devastating to rural Nebraska.”

Lacking any factual or experiential basis, ignoring farmers’ collective knowledge, perpetuating an unfounded and politically divisive falsehood, Pete Ricketts is telling farmers what to do with their land.

Somehow, I think Pete’s “end game” benefits Pete more than it benefits farmers.

Stan Dart, Kearney

