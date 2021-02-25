Teenage drivers can benefit from these tips

If you’re the parent of a teenager, there are several important topics you and your teen must talk about. One topic involves alcohol. Parents need to tell their teenager that, under no circumstances, will underage alcohol use be tolerated. That mandate might sound severe and strict, but it has to be.

The reason it needs to sound strict is because, in the vast galaxies of teenage behaviors a parent can influence, safe driving is one of them. Surveys have shown that teenagers actually will listen during the talk about alcohol.

Every parent should talk to their teens about the rules of safe driving, but a recent survey shows that only 25% of parents have done so. It can be difficult to talk to teens about anything, let alone a serious topic like safe driving. Many parents don’t know what to say, or give up if they feel like they’re not being heard. In order to provide parents with the tools, resources and words they need to keep their teens safe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has teamed up with state and local highway safety and law enforcement organizations on the teen driver safety campaign “5 to Drive.” The education and awareness campaign identifies the five most important rules all teen drivers need to follow.