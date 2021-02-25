Teenage drivers can benefit from these tips

If you’re the parent of a teenager, there are several important topics you and your teen must talk about. One topic involves alcohol. Parents need to tell their teenager that, under no circumstances, will underage alcohol use be tolerated. That mandate might sound severe and strict, but it has to be.
The reason it needs to sound strict is because, in the vast galaxies of teenage behaviors a parent can influence, safe driving is one of them. Surveys have shown that teenagers actually will listen during the talk about alcohol.
Every parent should talk to their teens about the rules of safe driving, but a recent survey shows that only 25% of parents have done so. It can be difficult to talk to teens about anything, let alone a serious topic like safe driving. Many parents don’t know what to say, or give up if they feel like they’re not being heard. In order to provide parents with the tools, resources and words they need to keep their teens safe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has teamed up with state and local highway safety and law enforcement organizations on the teen driver safety campaign “5 to Drive.” The education and awareness campaign identifies the five most important rules all teen drivers need to follow.
1. Never Drink and Drive: Teen drivers are at a higher risk of death in crashes involving alcohol. That includes teens who aren’t old enough to legally buy or possess alcohol. Almost one-third of young drivers killed in crashes had blood-alcohol concentrations of .01 or higher.
2. Buckle Up. That means everyone: front and back seats. If you don’t buckle up, you can be thrown from the vehicle and crushed.
3. Put It Down. Calling and texting are risky activities when you’re responsible for a vehicle in motion. Put away your phone to help eliminate distractions.
4. Stop Speeding. In almost half of fatal crashes, teen drivers were speeding.
5. One Passenger at a Time. Before getting behind the wheel, take a quick count. There should be just one passenger waiting to enter your vehicle. If too many teens are in the car, the risk of a crash rises sharply.
Which of these five tips is most important? It’s hard to say. Being impaired by drugs or alcohol is inviting trouble. So is playing on your phone or speeding. Limiting passenger numbers makes good sense.
Buckling your seatbelt needs to be done, but we’ll leave it to parents. They need to teach teenagers five solid safety tips.