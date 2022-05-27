Teachers do so much for our children

Dear teachers, I know you spend your own money on those craft projects and books and supplies and things we’ll never know — just so your students can have a better experience in school.

I know you lie awake at night, praying for those kids.

You celebrate the wins, your heart breaks with the hurts.

You teach, yes. But you’re so much more.

You’re a leader, a champion, a steward of their hearts and minds and souls.

You think of those kids long after the year ends. There are some, I’m sure, you never forget.

You are their constant. In times of joy and in times of pain.

Thank you for taking care of our babies and big kids (who will always be our babies) all year.

For encouraging them to do their very best. Thank you for the macaroni necklaces and daily activity reminders.

Thank you for your patience and your kindness.

Thank you for loving them.

Thank you for helping them fly.

Our kids say they’ll never forget you.

Please know, we will always remember you too.