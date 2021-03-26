Tax credit boosts rural recovery

The past 12 months have not been easy for small businesses. Communities have lost longtime staples, as well as opportunities for future growth as entrepreneurs were forced to delay planned investments. As business and community leaders work to recover, it is important that every tool, including the Microenterprise Tax Credit, remains available.

From hair salons and restaurants to grocery and hardware stores, more than 80% of Nebraska’s businesses fall into the microenterprise category. The heart of our communities, they provide valuable services and boost local economies. More often than not, microbusinesses are our essential businesses.

LB366, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion and designated as a priority by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, seeks to ensure these enterprises are supported.

To qualify for the Microenterprise Tax Credit, business owners with five or fewer full-time equivalent employees commit to generating new income and expanding their economic footprint. The program offers a 20% refundable tax credit during an applicant’s lifetime.