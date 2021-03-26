 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tax credit boosts rural recovery
0 comments

Tax credit boosts rural recovery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is policy director for the Center for Rural Affairs headquartered in Lyons.

The past 12 months have not been easy for small businesses. Communities have lost longtime staples, as well as opportunities for future growth as entrepreneurs were forced to delay planned investments. As business and community leaders work to recover, it is important that every tool, including the Microenterprise Tax Credit, remains available.

From hair salons and restaurants to grocery and hardware stores, more than 80% of Nebraska’s businesses fall into the microenterprise category. The heart of our communities, they provide valuable services and boost local economies. More often than not, microbusinesses are our essential businesses.

LB366, introduced by state Sen. Tom Briese of Albion and designated as a priority by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, seeks to ensure these enterprises are supported.

To qualify for the Microenterprise Tax Credit, business owners with five or fewer full-time equivalent employees commit to generating new income and expanding their economic footprint. The program offers a 20% refundable tax credit during an applicant’s lifetime.

The improvements included in LB366 will increase the maximum credit from $10,000 to $20,000; allow family members to apply the credit to unrelated businesses; ask officials to show transparency when approving applications; and extend the expiration date from 2022 to 2032.

We applaud Briese for championing this important legislation and the Revenue Committee for its unanimous approval. As a Speaker Priority bill, LB366 will be debated by the full Legislature soon. We encourage senators to show their support for our essential entrepreneurs by advancing LB366.

Johnathan Hladik, Lyons

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Memory of COVID losses
Columnists

Memory of COVID losses

Exactly one year ago today, the Two Rivers Public Health Department officially began keeping records of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries.…

Editorial

Packers have bone to pick

It’s true what they say about good deeds. They never go unpunished. Just ask Gov. Pete Ricketts. He got it from two directions when he rushed …

Letters

Poachers should pay the penalty

I was encouraged to see the Hub Opinion on the poaching ring based in Custer County. I totally agree that the sentences were too light. In my …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News