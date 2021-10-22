Sweet candy, pills have bitter endings

Ask ghouls, monsters and superheroes, and most will admit a strong attraction to candy, especially on Halloween while they stand in line on your front porch, ready to dive into a large bowl of sweets.

Halloween has become a favorite holiday among many Americans. We’re attracted to the spookiness, the invitation to dress in costumes and adopt alter egos and — as children know — all bets are off when it comes to candy. Eat your fill, but remember to keep safety high on the priority list. Some disturbed individuals might try to harm kids by lacing candy with poison or embedding sweets with dangerous objects.

There’s a reason parents are encouraged to inspect all of the goodies their children bring home from trick or treating. If candies aren’t factory sealed in a wrapper, it’s prudent to remove it from your child’s candy bag.

Nebraska’s pharmacists have passed along additional safety tips, warning that some bright-colored medicines might appear to be candy in a child’s eyes, so please take precautions. We don’t want children to consume medicine because they think it’s candy.