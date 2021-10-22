Sweet candy, pills have bitter endings

Ask ghouls, monsters and superheroes, and most will admit a strong attraction to candy, especially on Halloween while they stand in line on your front porch, ready to dive into a large bowl of sweets.
Halloween has become a favorite holiday among many Americans. We’re attracted to the spookiness, the invitation to dress in costumes and adopt alter egos and — as children know — all bets are off when it comes to candy. Eat your fill, but remember to keep safety high on the priority list. Some disturbed individuals might try to harm kids by lacing candy with poison or embedding sweets with dangerous objects.
There’s a reason parents are encouraged to inspect all of the goodies their children bring home from trick or treating. If candies aren’t factory sealed in a wrapper, it’s prudent to remove it from your child’s candy bag.
Nebraska’s pharmacists have passed along additional safety tips, warning that some bright-colored medicines might appear to be candy in a child’s eyes, so please take precautions. We don’t want children to consume medicine because they think it’s candy.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, poisoning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death among children ages 1-19. Make your Halloween as fun and safe as possible by ensuring all medications are safely secured. Clean out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of any unused, leftover, or expired medications by taking them to a Nebraska MEDS participating pharmacy.
Every day is take-back day in Nebraska because there are more than 320 participating pharmacies across the state that will safely dispose of unwanted medications any day of the year. It’s the responsibility of parents to prevent prescription medicine from falling into their children’s hands. Find a pharmacy near you at leftovermeds.com, and take your dated — and potentially dangerous — unused pills for proper disposal..
Along with properly disposing of unused or expired medications, follow these recommendations from Safe Kids Worldwide to prevent accidental poisoning from medications:
Keep medicine and vitamins out of children’s reach and sight, especially the pills you take every day.
Visitors’ purses, bags, and coats could contain medications, so keep them out of children’s reach.
Child-resistant packaging is not childproof, so keep all medication stored securely away immediately after every use.
If you give your child medicine, never call it “candy.” Your child will want to taste the “candy,” but that could be a mistake you regret for a lifetime. Finally, save the Poison Help number in your phone. In an emergency that number could be a lifesaver: 800-222-1222.