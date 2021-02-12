Surviving our bitter cold

I was as cold as I ever want to be Tuesday morning when I stood in the snow along the ice-covered Platte River at Rowe Sanctuary and took photos of Dawson Public Power District linemen attaching UV light units to a crossarm at the top of a power pole. The system will help sandhill cranes and other birds avoid collisions with the power lines over the river by making the lines more visible.

I admire, but don’t envy, the many people who do essential outdoor work in all kinds of weather, such as utility workers, livestock producers, first responders and snow plow drivers. That’s especially true during an Arctic blast, when mist rises from the Platte as if it’s frozen with dry ice, skin burns when exposed to the cold, frozen glove-covered hands and booted feet ache as they start to warm, and one misstep on a slick street, sidewalk or farm yard can result in an ungraceful, if not bone-breaking, landing.

On the sidewalk in front of the Hub office are strange circular ice crystal patterns that resemble flat frozen jellyfish. As I looked at them while weighted down in clothes — four layers on top and three each on my legs and feet — I wondered how scientists in Antarctica or other folks who live and work in mostly or continuously frozen places get things done.