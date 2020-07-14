I have a garden in my yard. I’m not the best gardener — and I give most of the produce away — but my mama had a huge garden and I loved helping her each summer, so dang it, I want that for my kids too.
This is the first year weeds aren’t yet taking over. COVID-19 canceled everything (you’re aware), which means I have more time to pull weeds. Some days I’m so bored, pulling weeds sounds like something fun to do for entertainment.
Gosh, this year is wild. I’ve been watching a few mystery vines grow. At first, I was sure they were weeds, but they looked different than the normal pests, so I let them grow a bit longer.
Then I noticed the leaves. They were bigger than normal, and resembled squash.
I called mom.
“Mom, I have weird vines growing and I’m not sure what they are. I know I didn’t plant them, but I did plant squash last year. Can those come back?”
“Yes,” she explained, and I thought I had my answer.
Here’s the deal. I’m always excited when something grows in my garden. I’m not that picky.
But still, it’s squash. The only time I have loved eating squash was during the summer of 1992, when mom fried it with herbs from her garden and we ate it on our front porch.
Yes, food tastes better when good memories are attached. Not surprisingly, squash hasn’t been as good since. Turns out, I can’t recreate the summer of 1992.
But back to the squash.
Tonight, I was outside with my 3-year-old, Keithan, browsing the garden, when we found something white on the squash vines.
“Keithan!” I shouted. “Come look at this with me. What is this?”
He got excited because his mama was excited. I leaned over the squash plant, and found a miniature white pumpkin.
A pumpkin! Not squash.
I almost cried.
“But I didn’t plant any white pumpkins this year,” I pondered. “How can this be?”
And then I remembered the pumpkin vine I attempted to plant last year. It died, as all of my pumpkins do. I gave up on pumpkins, assuming my soil and spacing wasn’t good enough.
But you know what they say about people who assume, right?
Turns out, the white pumpkin wanted to make his comeback in 2020.
You need to know something about pumpkins and me. I love them. All of them. If the world would deem it appropriate to display pumpkins throughout the year, I probably would.
Fall is my favorite time and pumpkins bring me joy.
I needed that unexpected joy this week. Maybe you did too? I worry about school and routine and my kids and my parents. A part of me assumed this pandemic would start to look better by now.
Wrong again.
Depending on what we read or watch, it seems to only be getting worse.
But I’m clinging to the unexpected joys each day. The pieces of normal that we all knew and loved in a former life before social distancing and angry people on the internet.
It’s likely we’ll have to endure for quite a bit longer.
If you’re struggling to find unexpected joy in your day, you can borrow mine. I’ll even throw in a few squash for you, too.