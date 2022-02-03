Support stronger rural communities

Nebraska farmers feed and fuel the world. It is a humble responsibility they carry and pass down through generations. As trends evolve and new technologies develop, I am excited about the future of agriculture and the role it can play in building a better tomorrow.

Take ethanol for example. This industry purchases nearly half of the corn grown in the United States, feeds livestock with high-quality dried distiller grains, and produces a clean-burning fuel. A new project now is in development to make ethanol even more sustainable and profitable. By lowering the carbon footprint of the production process, a Midwest-based company will give local ethanol producers a competitive advantage on the global stage. When these plants are more profitable, the value of corn and farmland can only go up.

Summit Carbon Solutions, the pioneer of capturing carbon from Nebraska plants, will fund the construction of this revolutionary project.

I am thrilled to know future generations of farmers will enjoy thriving corn markets. The ethanol industry has been great for the vitality of rural communities, and I fully support strengthening our local partners.

Blake Aspen, Hastings