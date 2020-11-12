 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Students thank Horizon teachers

Students thank Horizon teachers

{{featured_button_text}}

The third week of November is American Education Week. This is a week where we honor and pay tribute to all staff in school systems across the nation. On behalf of the students of Horizon Middle School, the Student Council members would like to give a shout out to our staff. Our staff works hard every day to help the students at Horizon feel welcome and successful.

During this unprecedented time, the staff has been asked to incorporate new teaching techniques to assist with the delivery of lessons. We want to let them know that their time and effort does not go unnoticed.

We appreciate their dedication. Also on a daily basis, the staff encourages each student to live their lives the “JAG” way. They promote respect, responsibility, safety and kindness and model it for us as well.

We salute our staff and we hope the community will as well. Thank you!

HMS Student Council Members

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Perfect picnic in Potter
Columnists

Perfect picnic in Potter

I had no intention of going to Potter, Neb., last month. I didn’t even know there was a Potter, Neb., but now I do. That’s the fun of travelin…

Opinion

Trump acts like petulant child

On Nov. 5 the president gave an “address” in the White House. Really it was a nonsensical and paranoid tirade about how apparently if Trump lo…

Opinion

Thanks, surgeons

  • Updated

I want to thank CHI Health Good Samaritan and Family Practice Associates for the wonderful cardiac care provided to my husband, Jim, and me.

Letters

My daughter target of exclusion

Imagine this scenario: Your daughter comes home from college. She shares with you that earlier in the week, a girl on her floor invited a bunc…

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone
Columnists

Latrine hunt at Yellowstone

Bubbling mud. Booming caverns. Rising steam. Old Faithful. Locked restrooms. Such were the five memorable days I spent with my son Matt last w…

Opinion

Chickens beat barking dogs

A few months ago someone asked about chickens in Kearney. I think it would be nice to have up to four chickens in your backyard. Would it be p…

Post-election reflections
Opinion

Post-election reflections

As I finish this column Thursday morning, Americans still don’t know who our next president will be. Our political differences are too great t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News