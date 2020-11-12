Students thank Horizon teachers

The third week of November is American Education Week. This is a week where we honor and pay tribute to all staff in school systems across the nation. On behalf of the students of Horizon Middle School, the Student Council members would like to give a shout out to our staff. Our staff works hard every day to help the students at Horizon feel welcome and successful.

During this unprecedented time, the staff has been asked to incorporate new teaching techniques to assist with the delivery of lessons. We want to let them know that their time and effort does not go unnoticed.

We appreciate their dedication. Also on a daily basis, the staff encourages each student to live their lives the “JAG” way. They promote respect, responsibility, safety and kindness and model it for us as well.

We salute our staff and we hope the community will as well. Thank you!

HMS Student Council Members