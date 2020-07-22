I am going into my sophomore year at Kearney High. KHS is going to require students to wear masks when they return to school.
I agree with this decision because, even though kids are not at high risk, many of our teachers are.
Although I think it is the right choice to require masks, I’m concerned about the punishment if students don’t wear their masks. I believe you should be warned in the classroom if you don’t have a mask on, then be sent to the office if you still refuse to wear a mask, and finally suspended if you won’t put on a mask after being sent to the office. I think this is necessary to keep all of our teachers safe.
Nate Evans, Gibbon