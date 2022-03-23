 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stressing importance of farmers

  • 0

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR Pam Potthoff is a former president of Women Involved in Farm Economics.

Women Involved in Farm Economics recognizes National Agriculture Month as a time for all Americans to pause and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable food products, a constant supply of fiber, and renewable fuel products that help to hold down fuel prices.

There are more than 332 million people in the United States. Every one of those people depends on the 2.04 million American farms for food, fiber and fuel. Direct on-farm employment accounts for about 26 million jobs.

But that is only a part of the agriculture picture. Think about this: 19.7 million full-and part-time jobs are related to the agriculture and food sections, which is 10.3% of the total U.S. employment. Of this, food service, eating and drinking places accounts for the largest share — 10.5 million jobs — and food/beverage stores supported 3.3 million jobs.

March is National Agriculture Month and March 22 is National Ag Day. This time is set aside to help American consumers (everyone who eats, wears clothing and/or drives a car) understand and appreciate the role agriculture plays in their lives.

People are also reading…

National WIFE President Belinda Sturges, from Windsor, Colorado, points to the importance of an understanding of agriculture and nutrition when individuals are trying to make informed personal choices. “Today’s health-conscience consumers are often far removed from the farm and do not understand food labels which designate production practices, food additives, and countries producing their food. Ag Month is a great time for consumers to become educated on these topics and how they are personally affected,” Sturges stated.

WIFE reminds Americans, “If you eat, you are involved in agriculture.”

WIFE is a national organization for More information on WIFE can be found at nationalwife.org.

Pam Potthoff, Trenton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why such a fuss over Daylight Saving Time?

Why such a fuss over Daylight Saving Time?

My late brother-in-law Pat always said morning was the best part of the day. I wonder what he’d say now as Nebraska legislators are joining Washington, D.C., legislators in pushing to have year-round Daylight Saving Time. That plan will rip an hour of daylight off our mornings in our darkest months and move winter sunrise here to nearly 9 a.m. We’ll all be trooping off to work and school in the dark. I shudder.

Some changes awaiting voters

Voters of Buffalo County, every 10 years the federal government conducts a federal census. This requires all government entities within Buffal…

While you read, kids are growing

While you read, kids are growing

I saw another one of those emotional stories this week about our babies growing up so fast. The story had some advice: Don’t blink. Don’t miss…

How to talk with kids about war

Young parents and many teachers have been treading down a long dark path with their children and students, and it all adds up to a deeply trau…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News