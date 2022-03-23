Stressing importance of farmers

Women Involved in Farm Economics recognizes National Agriculture Month as a time for all Americans to pause and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable food products, a constant supply of fiber, and renewable fuel products that help to hold down fuel prices.

There are more than 332 million people in the United States. Every one of those people depends on the 2.04 million American farms for food, fiber and fuel. Direct on-farm employment accounts for about 26 million jobs.

But that is only a part of the agriculture picture. Think about this: 19.7 million full-and part-time jobs are related to the agriculture and food sections, which is 10.3% of the total U.S. employment. Of this, food service, eating and drinking places accounts for the largest share — 10.5 million jobs — and food/beverage stores supported 3.3 million jobs.

March is National Agriculture Month and March 22 is National Ag Day. This time is set aside to help American consumers (everyone who eats, wears clothing and/or drives a car) understand and appreciate the role agriculture plays in their lives.

National WIFE President Belinda Sturges, from Windsor, Colorado, points to the importance of an understanding of agriculture and nutrition when individuals are trying to make informed personal choices. “Today’s health-conscience consumers are often far removed from the farm and do not understand food labels which designate production practices, food additives, and countries producing their food. Ag Month is a great time for consumers to become educated on these topics and how they are personally affected,” Sturges stated.

WIFE reminds Americans, “If you eat, you are involved in agriculture.”

Pam Potthoff, Trenton