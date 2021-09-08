Having been a Hub subscriber for most of the past 38 years, I get the overwhelming urge every now and then to tap out and cancel my subscription. It happened again Saturday as I read the Hub Opinion, “DeSantis defunds his state’s educators.” I took some comfort in the fact that this strained logic was located on page 4A where editorials are historically printed, rather than on page 1A, 2A or 3A, where I find blatant opinion pieces printed with increasing frequency. I started to roll my eyes at “... What’s the next step? Maybe (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis could tear down schools and replace them with police stations...” Then, with the “conservative-hates-kids” label out of the bag, it took only two more sentences to get to the “racist” allegation by comparing mask-mandate-prohibitions to segregationists.
In reading all this, I thought of Scott Frost’s post-Illinois game comment about having seen this movie before.
It was pretty lame the first hundred times I saw it, but the lack of originality is getting really tiresome. When thinking about how to respond, I think of Eric “Otter” Stratton’s impassioned speech in the 1978 movie “National Lampoon’s Animal House” before the student court that led to the defendants walking out while humming the “Star Spangled Banner.”
It is equal in logic, and quality of thinking, to the Hub Opinion with the added bonus of facilitating an end to the farce, while letting me move on with my day, but with a smile on my face.