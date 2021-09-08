Having been a Hub subscriber for most of the past 38 years, I get the overwhelming urge every now and then to tap out and cancel my subscription. It happened again Saturday as I read the Hub Opinion, “DeSantis defunds his state’s educators.” I took some comfort in the fact that this strained logic was located on page 4A where editorials are historically printed, rather than on page 1A, 2A or 3A, where I find blatant opinion pieces printed with increasing frequency. I started to roll my eyes at “... What’s the next step? Maybe (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis could tear down schools and replace them with police stations...” Then, with the “conservative-hates-kids” label out of the bag, it took only two more sentences to get to the “racist” allegation by comparing mask-mandate-prohibitions to segregationists.