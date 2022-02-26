 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stories reach 3,500

The Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Board extends a sincere thank you to all who attended our 2022 Storytelling Festival. Our professional tellers, Megan Hicks and Tim Lowry, were able to enrich the lives of more than 3,500 people at various schools and public venues in the Kearney area. Our local tellers, Allan Jenkins and Rick Brown, delighted the Saturday afternoon audiences as well.

The following businesses, organizations and individuals were essential to the success of the Storytelling Festival: Kearney Area Community Foundation, AmericInn, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Artists and Lecturers Committee of UNK Faculty Senate, ESU-10, Kearney Public Library, Lexington Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, Kearney Country Club, Merryman Performing Arts Center, Central Nebraska Council of the Nebraska State Literacy Association, Central Nebraska Auto Club, Rick Brown, Spencer Hansen, Carolyn Menke and of course, all the area schools and their parent organizations who support this endeavor every year. Many area individuals also support our festival with their personal donations, for which we are very grateful.

Special thanks to all our volunteer drivers who are so incredibly important to the success of our festival. Many individuals play a part in making the festival happen. Thank you so very much to everyone involved.

We sincerely appreciate everyone who attended the performances. It is wonderful to see the interest our community has in the art of storytelling. Storytelling reaches across generations, rekindling old memories and creating new ones. Thank you for joining us. We look forward to our 2023 Festival.

Marlene Hansen, for the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival

