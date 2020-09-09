Stop payday lending

Anyone can get caught up in a payday lending cycle of debt. I’m an educated professional, and I found myself caught up in one of these cycles in 2014. That’s why I’m supporting the initiative to stop predatory payday lending that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. It will bring down the annual percentage rate payday lenders can charge from an average 400% to 36%. Many other states have this cap in place to stop the long-term cycle of debt that has made the lives of people like me so much worse.
When I had a medical emergency, a payday loan seemed like the easiest way to pay for my medication. I had seen signs in my neighborhood, but had never used one. I thought I would be in and out of the loan, but I didn’t realize at that time that the terms make it very hard to repay it the first time. I took out a loan for $500, but since I was already stretched to cover my other expenses, I ended up having to renew the loan repeatedly over 3½ months before I got out of it. With eight loans at 391% interest, I felt like I was drowning, and I regretted going to the payday lender in the first place.
I will never take out a payday loan again, but too many other people are falling into this trap.
These interest rates are outrageous, but many people don’t think about that at the time they take out the first loan. They think it will be a quick process and worth it. What they don’t realize is that the terms are set purposely to make it almost impossible for people to pay off the entire loan when it’s due (with the huge fee). Because the payday lender has the customer’s bank account number and the ability to debit their account for that huge amount, people quickly find themselves without the cash they need for basics like food, rent, medicine and gas.
So the loan is flipped into a new loan, and this process goes on, sometimes until the person starts getting insufficient fund fees and begins losing control of their bank account.
This initiative would cap the APR that these lenders can charge at 36%, rather than the 400% most are charging now. If this cap had been in place when I took out my loans, I’d have been able to pay them back more easily.
These lenders prey on low-income people, communities of color, senior citizens and military veterans. It’s time to put a stop to this predatory behavior and hold payday lenders to reasonable rates that allow people to pay off their loans and get out of debt.
I was proud to be one of the more than 120,000 Nebraskans who signed the petition to place an initiative on the ballot this fall to rein in payday lending. Please join me in protecting vulnerable Nebraskans by voting for the initiative to stop predatory payday lending on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Richard Blocker, Omaha
