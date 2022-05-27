Stigma plagues mental illness

Figures as of 2020 estimate that as many as 52.9 million adults (21%) in the U.S. live with some form of mental illness. That equates to nearly 1 in 5 individuals. Mental illness does not discriminate. It affects male and female, young and old, rich or poor, the famous and not so famous.

We witnessed this in recent headlines from the country music industry announcing the death of country star, Naomi Judd. She was very open about her struggle and was a strong advocate on the behalf of mental illness. In 2016, her memoir, “River of Time,” directly describes her lifelong struggle with this disease. In her book, she takes on the stigma society has attached to this illness.

This stigma is deeply ingrained in our culture and is fueled by ignorance, fear, indifference and disbelief. Mental illness is every bit as real as any other medical condition and should be recognized as such. This disease can divide families, destroy lifelong relationships and all too often ends in death.

In 2020, the CDC reported that 45,979 Americans died from suicide. Nearly 25% of this figure were U.S. military veterans. It’s estimated that 90% of all suicide victims suffer from some form of mental illness. It is the 12th leading cause of death in adults, and is the third leading cause of death in young adults age 18-24.

As someone who has battled major depression, coupled with Bipolar II and elements of PTSD, I have seen the dark places this illness can lead to. While society often chooses to look away or change the subject, mental illness is not something to be ashamed of, or kept hidden.

America needs a lifeline. We need to begin a dialogue. This stigma needs to stop.

You can help by educating yourself. Learn to identify the symptoms of depression. Be willing to ask someone if they are all right. Be willing to reach out and give support to these individuals. Isolation and stress are two of the worst contributing factors that lead to the deepening of depression. Left untreated, this illness will continue to worsen. Be vigilant and educated. Sufferers need to know they are not alone and help is available.

Chuck Johnson, Holdrege