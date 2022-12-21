Stephan Letter: Playing victim card

Playing the "victim card" has become a form of projection. "Projection," of course, is the act of accusing others of doing what you have already done, are currently doing or will do.

The most toxic example has been our former president accusing others of corrupting the 2020 election, an accusation that has been rejected by more than 60 judges, while he has now been criminally referred by Congress to the Department of Justice for doing just that.

What has raised my hackles to write this letter to the editor is the opinion piece, published in today’s Hub, by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who represents District 43.

Ironically, I agree with the entirety of his commentary, except for one absurd sentence: “I am sad to say it, but we are going to have to defend families and faith from some folks who want to tear them down.”

Of course, he gives us no names or examples. For heaven’s sake, please tell us who and how in our state Legislature wants to “tear down” families and faith. Will there be a bill to remove the Holy Bible from school libraries? Will there be a bill canceling your church membership? Will there be a bill blocking parents’ ability to raise their children based on their own values and beliefs?

I suspect not. Just because someone lives their life differently from you does not mean they want to take away your right to live life how you see fit. The freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness is what makes the United States exceptional among nations. Live and let live or, in other words: “Do to others what you would have them do to you.” (Matthew 7:12)

Brad Stephan, Kearney