The spread of the coronavirus reminds us that everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. That would include an infectious disease outbreak that requires social distancing, quarantine or isolation, said Mikayla Johnson, disaster behavioral health coordinator and administrator for the Division of Behavioral Health with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“An outbreak like this affects everyone, and an emotional response to its impact is normal,” Johnson said. “However, don’t allow worries about the virus to control your life.”

She advised that in addition to following processes intended to protect physical health, it’s important to pay attention to mental health related to the outbreak. People may feel:

Anxiety, worry or fear related to health status.

Worried about time taken off from work and the potential loss of income and job security.

The challenges of acquiring necessities, such as groceries and personal care items.

Loneliness associated with feeling cut off from the world and from loved ones.

Anger at being exposed to the disease because of others’ perceived negligence.

Boredom and frustration at not being able to work or engage in regular activities.

Ambivalence about the situation.

A desire to use alcohol or drugs to cope.

Feelings of hopelessness, changes in appetite, or sleeping too little or too much.

People who experience these emotions can prevent them from dominating their lives. Get busy and help yourself, advises Johnson.

Manage your fears and anxieties by accessing reliable information. Social media frequently is used to spread rumors. It’s important to remember that fact because a bombardment of rumors and questionable information will negatively affect mental health.

Also, although election season is behind us, the national media will continue broadcasting news that may cause anxiety and distress. The sudden and near-constant stream of news reports about an outbreak can cause anyone to feel worried. Get the facts.

Rely on and share trusted sources of information about the causes of outbreaks from reputable sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska DHHS’s dedicated coronavirus page.

Maintaining social networks can help maintain a sense of normalcy,

Be certain to stay connected.

Don’t focus on factors you can’t control. Public health agencies and experts in all Nebraska counties are working on the outbreak to ensure the availability of the best care to those affected.

Finally, look out for your physical health. Get started on an exercise routine, but don’t stop there. Exercising regularly can help a lot, and so can regular sleep routines and healthy food. Minding your physical fitness will reduce some of the stress and anxiety that may be afflicting you, but remember, you don’t have to fight alone.

