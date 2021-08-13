 Skip to main content
Stay the course for clean, reliable energy
Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR Gwen Kautz is the general manager of Dawson Public Power District.

Gauging customer attitudes

As Nebraska Public Power District works to reduce its carbon emissions, it is inviting customers to share comments online or in person. The carbon reduction survey is available online at nppd.com through Sept. 1. Customers can comment in person at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Kearney at the Holiday Inn, Ballroom II, 110 Second Ave. Feedback from the Q&A sessions and the survey will be analyzed by Electric Power Research Institute and the MSR Group market research company. Results will be presented to the NPPD Board in October.

A couple weeks ago, Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would be conducting public information forums to gather opinions regarding the future of NPPD’s power generation mix.

In addition to the public forums, a survey will be available Aug. 11-Sept. 1. The online survey is available to anyone. Anyone includes people in the state of Nebraska as well as those who don’t live here.

This is concerning that NPPD might let outside interests dictate what Nebraska does related to carbon reduction. At Dawson Public Power District we’ve never been against renewable energy, but it must make financial sense for our customers and for our state. Subsidies create a false impression of great savings when renewables are discussed.

We’ve been assured that the outside responses will be filtered out via technology, but we’re still concerned. Special interest groups will likely stack the deck in their favor. We are asking our customers to attend these public forums and to answer the survey.

Your opinion counts — even if you haven’t been studying the carbon issue. You experienced the rolling blackouts in February. This can and will happen again if we rely on wind or solar to be the larger option for energy in Nebraska. It is imperative that the energy production in Nebraska have several reliable, low-cost, unsubsidized sources that can be controlled and dispatched. We cannot control the wind or the sun.

Nebraska already has a diversified energy generation portfolio that is 65% carbon free. Our state has the 16th lowest energy rates in the nation. A mandate to increase renewable generation while calling for a reduction of coal used to generate power will change that drastically.

Do not let that happen without your input. We are making natural steps to increase our renewable options, so the financial impact isn’t completely on rate payers’ shoulders. Those steps also are designed to keep our power low cost and reliable.

We can all support a cleaner energy future, but let’s do so without setting unrealistic goals that are expensive to meet. Let us stay the current course so that your power continues to be reliable and affordable.

Gwen Kautz, Lexington

