Spot mental health issues in youths

This letter is written in support of the LB87, which the Nebraska Legislature currently is reviewing. Under this bill, the State Department of Education would establish a mental health first aid training program for teachers and other personnel employed by a school district or an educational service unit.

This training would provide teachers the skills needed to assist a student in crisis, including knowledge of available resources for referrals, de-escalation skills, recognizing signs and symptoms of mental illness, and making timely referrals for students needing treatment.

I have recently received adult mental health first aid training through the National Council for Behavioral Health, which taught me skills for providing initial help to someone experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. I have found this training very helpful and I feel prepared to spot signs of mental health illness and substance use challenges as well as how to locate resources and guide others toward the help that they need.