Spot mental health issues in youths

This letter is written in support of the LB87, which the Nebraska Legislature currently is reviewing. Under this bill, the State Department of Education would establish a mental health first aid training program for teachers and other personnel employed by a school district or an educational service unit.
This training would provide teachers the skills needed to assist a student in crisis, including knowledge of available resources for referrals, de-escalation skills, recognizing signs and symptoms of mental illness, and making timely referrals for students needing treatment.
I have recently received adult mental health first aid training through the National Council for Behavioral Health, which taught me skills for providing initial help to someone experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. I have found this training very helpful and I feel prepared to spot signs of mental health illness and substance use challenges as well as how to locate resources and guide others toward the help that they need.
I think that LB87 would be beneficial to our students and teachers as many students face mental health challenges, but their needs are not being met. Many early intervention and prevention programs are oriented toward adults rather than adolescents, even though they also face these same issues. Depression and anxiety are two of the biggest mental health concerns for every population, especially within adolescents, but the difference is that they don’t know where to go for help and they may not have anyone looking out for them who is able to notice if they’re going through a mental health crisis.
Adolescents spend eight hours a day at school. Imagine if teachers were able to spot signs and symptoms of mental health illness and were able to step in and refer their students to the proper help that they need. It’s especially important here in Nebraska, as we have many rural communities where mental health specialists may not be readily available.
If this bill were to be passed, our teachers would be equipped to spot mental health illnesses, as well as the knowledge to make referrals to proper resources. This training is essential to preventing, intervening, and understanding mental health illnesses in our adolescent and young adult populations. Essentially, we could save lives. We could save our adolescents from becoming another suicide, drop out, homeless person or drug and alcohol abuse statistic.
Jaydin Shropshire, Kearney