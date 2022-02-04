Sports teach life lessons

As the Winter Olympics start today and Super Bowl 56 kicks off Feb. 13, it’s clear that sports are about more than gold medals, trophies, winning and losing. They also link us to people, places and times throughout our lives.

That was true last Friday when I was in the older gym at Kearney Catholic High School to donate blood. I played a few volleyball games there in the early 1970s, when Wilcox and KCHS both were in the Fort Kearny Conference. My Eagles usually won in that era.

For young children, sports are a fun way to burn off energy and make friends, often at playgrounds and parks. By high school, deeper life lessons include how to work as a team, be good losers and gracious winners, get up after being knocked down, and expect that the ball won’t always bounce your way.

Many adults remain active for our health, some play recreational sports for fun and almost all of us remain sports fans. The wild, last-minute finishes to most playoff games the past two weeks made it a great time to be an NFL fan.