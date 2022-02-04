Sports teach life lessons

As the Winter Olympics start today and Super Bowl 56 kicks off Feb. 13, it’s clear that sports are about more than gold medals, trophies, winning and losing. They also link us to people, places and times throughout our lives.
That was true last Friday when I was in the older gym at Kearney Catholic High School to donate blood. I played a few volleyball games there in the early 1970s, when Wilcox and KCHS both were in the Fort Kearny Conference. My Eagles usually won in that era.
For young children, sports are a fun way to burn off energy and make friends, often at playgrounds and parks. By high school, deeper life lessons include how to work as a team, be good losers and gracious winners, get up after being knocked down, and expect that the ball won’t always bounce your way.
Many adults remain active for our health, some play recreational sports for fun and almost all of us remain sports fans. The wild, last-minute finishes to most playoff games the past two weeks made it a great time to be an NFL fan.
My earliest football fan memories are of Friday nights when vehicles — mostly pickups — were parked around the Wilcox High School field. When our brothers James and Glen played in the early ‘60s, my twin sister Lisa and I were in lower elementary grades.
When Glen was a starting football halfback and basketball point guard, I got so excited at his games that I couldn’t sleep when we got home. Lisa preferred the more social aspects, such as playing in grassy areas around the football field and talking to friends in the bleachers during basketball games.
Glen taught me to throw a football and baseball, and sink a shot into the basketball hoop that hung in our barn’s haymow. He taught me the rules as we listened to radio broadcasts of Husker football games — few were on TV then — and watched pro football on black-and-white TV. The Chicago Bears were on a lot and I liked watching Gale Sayers run.
We know from history that running, swimming or skiing fast; hitting targets with a spear, arrow or rifle; or lifting weights once were life-saving skills. Athletes were survivors.
In contrast, more modern sports seem kind of silly, such as hitting balls with sticks, tossing them into baskets or swatting them over nets. Or putting 22 grown men on a 100-yard field with instructions to advance an oblong brown leather ball or stop an advance.
I admired the athletic skills displayed in the NFL playoffs and also less obvious things such as the strategy involved. It’s like a chess game with human-size pieces. There are set plays on offense and defense, but also options and countermeasures.
At a time when people — even family members, friends and coworkers - can’t agree on or even talk nice about anything to do with politics, vaccinations or masks, I saw 70,000-80,000 people sit shoulder to shoulder in big stadiums. They wore the same colors and logos, and rooted for the same team.
They might have disagreed about everything else, even the game strategy and whether to call heads or tales for overtime, but they had a common interest for a few hours and most fans acted as respectfully as can be expected at such events.
Maybe we can carry some of those feelings and actions into other parts of our lives. Remember what we learned at recess and in high school sports about teamwork and playing nice when we disagree or when the ball doesn’t bounce our way.