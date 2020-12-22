Speaking from our hearts

We didn’t have a lot of money when I was a kid. I didn’t know it, of course. We looked like most farm families in our county. And we had enough. There was enough food on the table, enough clothes in our closet, and enough of everything else to never feel without.
Those hand-me-down shirts and shoes? Doesn’t everyone do that? No extracurricular activities (except 4-H) until junior high? Those all take too much time anyway.
Very few vacations? We’re too busy playing outside in the summer.
Only now as a mom do I understand how much all those extras cost and why mom and dad had to tell us “no” when we wanted more.
It wasn’t a big deal. I learned to be happy with what we had.
And I was so happy.
But at Christmas, I was certain we were millionaires.
Every year we woke up with what seemed like hundreds of gifts under the tree. The stockings were filled with candy and books. The couch would overflow with toys, and sometimes we even received items from the Sears catalog.
It was magical.
I asked Mom how they had enough money for all those gifts.
“It wasn’t much,” she said, “and we saved all year.”
It wasn’t much? But it seemed like we had hundreds of gifts to unwrap and yet, I remember very few and I can’t pick a favorite. I have a general idea — the books in my stocking were always a treat, the chocolate-covered cherries were delicious and I squealed when I opened the box with my silk shirt.
But it was never about the gifts — and everything about the magic of the season. Spending time with my family, running down the steps with my sister on Christmas morning, sipping hot chocolate and playing in the snow, lighting candles and singing “Silent Night” in church on Christmas Eve.
I know that now, of course. I suppose in a way, I knew it when I was growing up at home.
I asked my girls to tell me their very favorite Christmas gift they have ever received. Both agreed the cat is at the top of their list. But then,
“I don’t know, Mom,” they told me, “we love it all.”
My husband and I have had years where money was tight, but it’s steady now. We have plenty, and I often find myself buying too much because I’m desperately trying to recreate the magical childhood I once lived for my own kids.
We try so much to give our children everything, and yet they can’t even remember those expensive gifts under our tree.
Dr. Seuss said it best. “Maybe Christmas,” he thought, “doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
It’s easy to get caught up in the gift buying and wrapping and checking off each list, but you and I both know there’s more to Christmas than packages under the tree. Your loved ones will remember the spirit of the season, not what’s in that pretty box. Here’s my reminder to you in case you’re stressing out about that last-minute gift.
Here’s wishing you all a beautiful Christmas with loved ones. May it be full of magic and joy and enough love to never feel without.