Speaking from our hearts

It wasn’t much? But it seemed like we had hundreds of gifts to unwrap and yet, I remember very few and I can’t pick a favorite. I have a general idea — the books in my stocking were always a treat, the chocolate-covered cherries were delicious and I squealed when I opened the box with my silk shirt.

But it was never about the gifts — and everything about the magic of the season. Spending time with my family, running down the steps with my sister on Christmas morning, sipping hot chocolate and playing in the snow, lighting candles and singing “Silent Night” in church on Christmas Eve.

I know that now, of course. I suppose in a way, I knew it when I was growing up at home.

I asked my girls to tell me their very favorite Christmas gift they have ever received. Both agreed the cat is at the top of their list. But then,

“I don’t know, Mom,” they told me, “we love it all.”

My husband and I have had years where money was tight, but it’s steady now. We have plenty, and I often find myself buying too much because I’m desperately trying to recreate the magical childhood I once lived for my own kids.

We try so much to give our children everything, and yet they can’t even remember those expensive gifts under our tree.