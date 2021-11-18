Some facts about skipping vaccine

I’m done with freedom whiners. Next thing you know, you’ll want freedom to run stop signs and shoot guns in the middle of town.

The problem with that kind of freedom is that frequently people get hurt or dead.

The virus is like that except you don’t realize when you get it or when you give it. For a few days before your symptoms are obvious, you’re spewing virus like bullets from a machine gun. But you don’t know who’s going to get hurt.

So get the damn vaccine. Wear the damn mask when it’s appropriate to protect others. Freedom ISN’T free.

If you want to leave your room and live in our community you are free to do what you want as long as you don’t hurt others. Not getting a vaccine isn’t just about you. It’s about living safely in our community.

Get the damn vaccine. And quit whining about your freedom.

Clint Jones M.D.,Kearney